Perla Vatiero is the winner of Big Brother 2024. After 197 days in the most watched house in Italy, the former protagonist of Temptation Island beat Beatrice Luzzi, who came second in the televoting. Rosy Chin and Simona Tagli stopped just a step away from the finish line. An all-female final, therefore, for the 17th edition of the Mediaset reality show. Competitor after competitor, 35, the House that has seen so many duels, challenges, dialogues and nominations shuts down waiting for the next edition.

Speaking of Perla, “her journey began in silence, while she scrutinized the situation around her, then Perla challenged herself with all of herself, without sparing herself. She clashed, she questioned herself, but above all she made peace with her past, with the wounds of her relationship with the entrepreneur, to then be able to look to the future, to rebuild love. She met Letizia, a sister more than a friend, Greta, Mirko’s ex, who is became a friend of hers, but not only that. Perla made many friends, she made everyone become fond of her, especially the public who followed her wonderful journey with bated breath. Perla was an extraordinary competitor, a queen who divided his kingdom with his opponent Beatrice, and this final battle was also won. Thirty-five competitors, but first place is only for one person and that person is Perla. Best wishes and thanks Perla!”, recalls Big Brother after the victory.

Who is Pearl

Perla Vatiero was one of the protagonists of Temptation Island 2023, where she arrives engaged for 5 years to Mirko Brunetti. The couple, however, does not pass the test and Mirko leaves Perla and goes away with the single Greta Rossetti.

Originally from Angri, with a degree in motor sciences, she cultivates two great passions: sport and fashion. The latter has also become her profession, Perla, in fact, has created her own clothing brand.