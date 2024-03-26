Sales of new electric cars are not growing; people are mainly buying old electric cars.

Look, eventually most cars should be electric in a relatively short time. This makes a huge difference in emissions. Not just the amount of CO2, but WHERE you’re emitting the most CO2.

This is undesirable, especially in cities, and this is where an electric car is many times more efficient. And let’s be honest: in urban environments, an electric car simply drives better than a car with a motor. So I said it.

SEPP

Electric vehicles have many advantages, but also a few disadvantages. One of them is that they are quite expensive. Fortunately, there is a government that, like a real Robin Hood, takes money from the rich and gives it back to people who are too poor for an electric car.

This “network” is especially important. For private buyers there is the Subsidy for Private Electric Vehicles (SEPP). You know how it works: for a used electric car you receive 2,000 euros from the state, for a new one – 2,950 euros.

We were curious about how things were going, and it turns out: people aren’t buying many new electric vehicles! Crap! This year, 10,500,000 euros have already been allocated to individuals for the purchase of a new car. A quick calculation shows that 3,560 cars were sold.

Do they give it on occasion?

What about used cars? Well, things are much better. In fact, subsidies amounting to €10,660,000 have already been provided. We used the pocket Japanese and ended up with 5,330 used electric vehicles.

Thus, we see private buyers making extensive use of the SEPP scheme. This makes sense, since (much) more used cars are sold than new ones. It has always been this way. What stands out is that the ocasis pot is much smaller. For used cars, 64% (29,400,000 euros) is still available.

For newer cars the pot is (much) larger. There is still 82% available, amounting to 47,500,000 euros. So we’re still expecting a lot of people to buy a new electric car this year.

Via: RVO

Photo credit: A very fresh Zeekr X on yellow license plates via @fromtheg via Autoblog Spots.

This article People buy old electric cars, but new ones almost never appear on Ruetir.