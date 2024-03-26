In the Wunderlich “Ultimate” accessories catalog dedicated to the new BMW R 1300 GS we find the engine protection designed to safeguard the engine crankcase, oil sump and exhaust manifolds. Its shape is designed to adapt to the contours of the motorcycle, reducing the risk of lifting or “hooking” caused by branches, gravel or rocks. The specially placed holes allow any water to flow out freely.

Angled deflector panels deflect pebbles or foreign objects kicked up by the front wheel, reducing the risk of damage to headers and engine. Another benefit of this guard is that it deflects spray water downward, especially when the engine is hot, reducing thermal stress on crankcases, manifolds and gaskets.

Characteristics:

Black engine guard Optimal construction and functionality: compared to the original silver engine guard, the protection area on the sides is increased Maximum protection for the engine crankcase, oil pan and exhaust manifolds Tight-fitting shape with a low attachment surface Maximum freedom of movement on the ground and when tiltingThe clean shape of the protector reduces the risk of snagging and lifting the motorcycle when off-roadingThe ventilation openings promote coolingThe angled deflector panels significantly reduce the risk of damage caused by pebbles or other foreign objects thrown up by the front wheelThe engine protector reduces Thermal stress to the engine by deflecting sprayed water from the front wheel Accumulated water and splashes can drain away freely Forces are absorbed by the fasteners as well as vibrations Unrestricted accessibility during maintenance operations (e.g. oil changes) High component rigidity and mechanical stability at a significantly reduced weightCorrosion-resistantEasy and secure installation on the same fixing points used by the original engine protectionMounting material includedWith Wunderlich logoRecommendation: For additional protection of the catalytic converter, we recommend supplementing with our plate protection for the central stand Art. 13223-002.

Technical specifications:

Material: High-strength, precision-crafted aluminum, repainted black with integrated, hidden vibration-damping fasteners

Width 410 mm, Length 530 mm, Component thickness 4 mm

Other characteristics:

Wunderlich product. Small series. HandmadeWunderlich design. Functional and integratedMade in Germany5 year guarantee

Price: 286 euros.