Gaza, March 26, 2024 – “An immediate Ramadan ceasefire, respected by all parties, will lead to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as guarantees of humanitarian access to meet their medical and humanitarian needs.” This is the text of the resolution approved by the UN Security Council, which for the first time after almost six months of war in the Gaza Strip calls for the immediate laying down of arms. A historic vote that comes after holes in the water, failed negotiations and months of deadlock. But that’s not all: the resolution appears to be a pre-emptive response to the imminent Israeli army invasion of Rafah. An invasion that experts say will lead to carnage – and it’s hard to believe it’s a coincidence – is the abstention of the US, which made waves by deciding to abandon (even formally) its historical ally Israel (read here). And if it is true (which is obvious) that the resolution also concerns Hamas being forced to release Israeli hostages who have been held captive for months, then it is equally true that until now ceasefire resolutions have been in the trash. But now the music is changing, at least in the control rooms. Yes, because Washington actually “supported” the vote of Russia and China, which spoke in favor of a ceasefire. A strange and rare “triumvirate”, given the international situation.

UN Security Council: in focus

Why did Washington’s abstinence cause such a stir? To answer this question, it is necessary to focus on the role of the UN Security Council. The latter, unlike all other institutions (such as, for example, the General Assembly), is the only UN body with binding force. In short: the Council resolution must be respected by all parties involved. It consists of 15 members, 5 of which are permanent, namely the USA, Russia, China, France and the UK. The states just mentioned have the right of veto: this means that even one negative vote is enough to break the bank. So if the Americans voted against it, goodbye ceasefire.

Netanyahu did not take this well, as he canceled the Tel Aviv delegation’s planned trip to the White House in the next few hours. And while the Israeli prime minister agrees to the end of US activities, Gaza remains an open-air hell: those who do not die from bombs, rockets or machine gun fire die from hunger.

“Ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”: UN approves resolution

“Gaza: Animal Feed to Survive”

UNICEF, an international organization that promotes and protects the rights of children around the world, has raised the alarm: “Famine is imminent in northern Gaza. Children are dying from malnutrition and dehydration. Humanitarian organizations must have full and safe access to children and families in need throughout the Gaza Strip. The lives and well-being of children hang in the balance,” Katherine Russell, UNICEF Director-General, wrote in X Magazine. A cry for help that is just the latest of many. “Hundreds of thousands of people are dying of hunger in the Gaza Strip, and the worst thing is that they are no longer even looking for food, but are directly looking for animal feed; We cannot allow something like this to happen in 2024.” Omar Ghraib of Oxfam (a non-profit organization working around the world to fight poverty) described the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian region during a meeting in Cairo a few weeks ago.

A drama made even greater by geography. The Gaza Strip is actually a piece of territory about 360 square kilometers wide, located northeast of the Sinai Peninsula. According to the UN, 80% of residents live in conditions of human, social deprivation and poverty, and the population density of about 4 thousand people per square kilometer is also one of the most densely populated areas in the world. In short: an open-air prison from which it is impossible to escape. And so those who remain (including children, women and civilians) are forced to face death and starvation.

