I, as a grade 8 primary school teacher, also tell the Easter story at this time of year. One of my students is Joey. He prefers to work with his hands, but has little interest in theory. In the story of Jesus’ suffering, I tell you that Jesus was most likely not nailed to the cross, but rather tied to the cross with ropes around his wrists. For a body suspended only by nails falls from the cross. There’s a moment of silence as Joey processes the news. “But sir, if you drill first, it is possible, right?”

