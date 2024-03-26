This strong phase immediately after the break could give Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman something to hold on to. Several quick and well-executed attacks were on display in a practice match against Germany on Tuesday night in front of 48,590 spectators in Frankfurt. Two great points, two just implemented.

At the same time, the second half of the second half showed the vulnerability of this Dutch team. Pushed too far back, unable to cope with Germany’s quick and precise positional play. They have many chances and a goal is inevitable, so great is the pressure: striker Niklas Füllkrug scores the winner with five minutes remaining.

That makes the score 2-1 in the last game against a leading nation before the European Championships in Germany next summer. 82 days before the first match of the European Championship, in mid-June, the Dutch team once again failed to achieve a result against a difficult European opponent. Defeats against France, Croatia, Italy and now Germany – all in one year – mark Koeman’s difficult second term.

Extract from Germany

The unloading can be seen in Germany late at night in the sold-out Deutsche Bank Park, the former Waldstadion. The team wanted to show themselves in front of their own public on the eve of the European Championship. The German side have struggled for years, although a surprise 2-0 win over France last weekend gave new hope for a great summer.

A huge banner hangs above the stands: Deutschland sagt danke – Kaiser Franz. Old images of Franz Beckenbauer, captain of West Germany’s 1974 world title-winning team, who died earlier this year, are shown. It’s a nice tribute as we also say goodbye to Andreas Brehme, who helped West Germany win the world title in 1990, who passed away in February. “Two great heroes have died,” shouts the stadium announcer.

Memories of ‘1974’

In the skybox sits the now depleted Dutch team that played in the 1974 World Cup final against then West Germany. Willem van Hanegem, Arie Haan, Johan Nees-kens, Ruud Krol – they are all here. In the press room there is a mini-exhibition with many references to the famous final that took place fifty years ago next summer.

But Germany is also looking forward, slowly penetrating the atmosphere of the European Championship, the tournament ball is already ready. Although the initial stage does not help the mood. During the throw-in, Germany clumsily lose the ball due to a careless pass from Maximilian Mittelstedt on the left flank. Dutch striker Memphis Depay reacted quickly, winning the ball, holding off Jonathan Ta and neatly crossing for midfielder Joey Veerman, who made it 0-1 after four minutes with a controlled and well-aimed volley.

This Orange is above all: it gives a lot of opportunities

This Orange also, and above all, opens up many possibilities. After a corner kick from Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala was released too easily into the penalty area. He passes the ball to the approaching Mittelstedt, who compensates for his mistake with a good long-range strike. So, 1:1 after ten minutes. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is very relieved.

Tough defense, poor ball control.

The Dutch team has to rely on a tight defense with five defenders. In possession of the ball he is poor in phases. The attack build-up with two attacking full-backs, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, is going well enough but creates few clear-cut opportunities. The long ball is regularly played forward from behind, and then sometimes returned just as quickly.

Where Germany often creates opportunities through organized, well-executed positional play. They easily find each other using short and quick combinations. There’s a lot more movement and creativity here.

The difference in playing style is best seen after more than fifteen minutes. Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan pierced the heart of the Dutch defense with a wonderful interaction that almost led to a goal. Soon after this, the Dutch team manages to launch the fast Donyell Malen into a counterattack – an opportunity arises.

And only in the second half did the Dutch get rid of their hesitation. He knows how to deftly play through Germany’s lines, often through the flanks. But first Tijani Reynders and then Depay are both in very promising positions.

Then Germany turns on in search of victory. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen deftly saved a shot with his left hand in the short corner after a strong shot from Musiala. And in the final phase, substitute Thomas Müller played brilliantly again.

For a moment the ball does get in, striker Niklas Füllkrug heads in from a corner, Verbruggen grabs the ball. But according to goal line technology, it appears to have been just over the goal line: 2-1 to Germany. The Dutch still have a lot of work to do before the European Championships.

The ball has just crossed the line from a header from Niklas Füllkrug (wearing shirt number 9); goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen reaches out just behind the ball. Photo Maurice van Steen/ANP Share Email the editor