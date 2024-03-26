Skoda has launched the second generation of the Kodiaq, improving sustainability, efficiency and interior design. The new Kodiaq now has a 13-inch infotainment display, Smart Dial touch controls and a range of engines that includes a Plug-In Hybrid version with over 100 km of electric range. The top models have all-wheel drive, Matrix LED headlights and an adaptive chassis control system.

The Skoda Kodiaq has been lengthened by 61 mm in size, reaching a length of 4,758 mm, while the wheelbase remains 2.79 metres.

New Skoda Kodiaq

The boot offers a maximum capacity of 910 liters with five seats and 2,105 liters with the second row folded down, reaching 340 liters with seven seats in use and 845 liters with the third row folded for the seven-seater setup. For the plug-in hybrid model, the load capacity is 745 litres.

Outside it shows an attractive design with a sculpted bonnet and a revised Skoda logo with a matte finish called Unique Dark Chrome. The front features an illuminated-on-demand hexagonal grille with 14 elements forming a light strip between the headlights, as well as a large air intake and “air curtain” to improve aerodynamics. The rear features a large tailgate for easy loading of luggage and features Skoda lettering finished in Unique Dark Chrome matt, as well as a redesigned apron with an integrated diffuser.

The second generation TOP LED Matrix headlights are a highlight, with a 50% increase in light segments and 15% increase in light output compared to the previous generation. The new Kodiaq is available in several versions, including Selection and Sportline and is equipped with a range of 17 to 20-inch alloy wheels.

In the cabin, the new Skoda Kodiaq has a completely redesigned interior with a large 13-inch infotainment screen. Below the large display, there are new Skoda smart dials, which allow quick access to numerous vehicle functions.

The large interior of the Skoda Kodiaq

A head-up display is also available on this SUV for the first time, in addition to the 10-inch Virtual Cockpit.

The center console is clean and tidy, with the selector lever mounted on the steering column. Four USB-C ports with 45W output offer fast charging for devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops. The vehicle introduces the Phone Box, which allows inductive charging of two smartphones at 15W and includes a cooling function.

You can opt for Ergo seats with pneumatic massage function, and there are also Design Selection options with sustainable materials. Furthermore, the new Kodiaq is always connected, offering numerous mobile online services and infotainment apps.

Versions and engines of the new Kodiaq

The new Kodiaq is available with a variety of engines, including two diesel and two petrol engines, with outputs ranging from 110 kW (150 hp) to 150 kW (204 hp). The novelty in the range is the first Plug-In Hybrid engine, which delivers 150 kW (204 HP) of power and has an electric range of more than 100 kilometres.

Furthermore, Mild Hybrid technology makes its debut with the 110 kW (150 HP) 1.5 TSI engine. The top engines, the 2.0 TSI with 150 kW (204 hp) and the 2.0 TDI diesel with 142 kW (193 hp), come with all-wheel drive as standard. All engines in the new Kodiaq are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard.

The plug-in hybrid drive combines a 110 kW (150 hp) 1.5 TSI petrol engine with a 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor. The high-voltage battery guarantees an electric range of over 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Charging can take place at up to 11 kW on wallboxes and AC charging points, or at 50 kW on DC fast charging points. The vehicle is equipped with an energy recovery system during braking.

ADAS on the Kodiaq

The new Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with a wide range of advanced ADAS driver assistance features. These include Turn Assistant, Collision Avoidance Assistant, Remote Parking Assistant, Crossroad Assistant, Exit Warning and improved versions of Side Assistant, Emergency Assistant and Travel Assistant.

The most complete version of the parking assistance system also allows remote control of the vehicle via smartphone, making it easier to enter and exit tight parking spaces and allowing five frequently used parking spaces to be stored in which the vehicle can park autonomously.

Price, how much does the new Kodiaq cost

The starting price of the new Skoda Kodiaq starts from 40,700 euros with the new 1.5 TSI 150 HP DSG mild-hybrid. The available trim levels are: Selection, Executive and Style. Furthermore, the range will subsequently be enriched by the sportier Sportline version.

Kodiaq Selection includes a complete package of active safety and connectivity and comfort features as standard, including advanced driver assistance systems and a complete infotainment system. Kodiaq Executive is designed for corporate fleets and professionals, with additions such as metallic paint and an improved infotainment system, at no additional cost for 5 or 7 seat configurations.

Kodiaq Style is the top of the range, with premium features such as Matrix LED headlights, 19″ wheels and a keyless entry system for all doors. The PHEV plug-in hybrid version, which arrives at a later date, will probably cost around 50,000 euros.

→ Kodiaq 1.5 m-HEV Selection DSG 110: 40.700 €

→ Kodiaq 1.5 m-HEV Executive DSG 110: 41.300 €

→ Kodiaq 1.5 m-HEV Style DSG 110: €43,850

→ Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Selection DSG 110: €44,900

→ Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Executive DSG 110: €45,5

→ Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Style DSG 110: €48,050

→ Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Selection DSG 4×4 142: €49,400

→ Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Executive DSG 4×4: €50,000

→ Kodiaq 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Style DSG 4×4 142: €52,550 → Kodiaq 7-seater 1.5 m-HEV Executive DSG 110: €41,300

→ Kodiaq 7-seater 1.5 m-HEV Style DSG 110: €43,850

→ Kodiaq 7-seater 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Executive DSG 110: €45,500

→ Kodiaq 7-seater 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Style DSG 110: €48,050

→ Kodiaq 7-seater 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Executive DSG 4×4 142: €50,000

→ Kodiaq 7-seater 2.0 TDI EVO SCR Style DSG 4×4 142: €52,550

