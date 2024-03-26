Musk: “Neuralink will give sight to the blind”

Elon Musk is the Prometheus of the twenty-first century, a brilliant rebel who challenges conventions by breaking the chains of the ordinary. Just as the hero of Greek mythology challenged the gods by giving fire to humans, Musk promises to give sight to the blind or to play chess using the power of thought alone.

And if Prometheus paid dearly for his gift, Musk’s gifts, powerful and dangerous, open up new conceptually unexplored questions, the most probable implications of which make one’s skin crawl. It is not so much the technology itself that is scary, but rather the use that current society could make of it. Among these, Musk’s gift to humanity is his Neuralink which is developing a brain implant to allow humans to use neural signals to control external technologies, all with a purely medical purpose.

One of the most emblematic cases is that of Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old man paralyzed from the waist down. Thanks to the Neuralink chip, Arbaugh was able to move a cursor on a screen with just the power of thought, an ability that previously required moving his teeth on a joystick.

Yet, what seems like a miracle is only the beginning of what Musk has in store. The tycoon has an even bolder ambition: to restore sight to the blind. A goal that Neuralink has been pursuing since 2022, and which Musk believes is possible since the part of the brain responsible for processing visual information remains intact even in people born blind. “Blindsight” is the name of Musk’s project, and although the visual quality may be limited at the beginning, according to the Tesla CEO, in the end it could even surpass human quality.

But while Arbaugh can now play video games using only his mind, transmitting electrical impulses from his brain to a computer that translates them into actions on the screen. To restore sight the procedure is completely the opposite. Here, an electrical signal is sent directly to the visual cortex from a camera built into smart glasses or similar devices. The real difficulty lies in making this signal interpretable by the brain itself, which is much more complex than a simple programmable machine.

Currently, there are thousands of volunteers awaiting clinical trials. Neuralink’s goal is to implant chips in 11 individuals by 2024, with plans to reach about 22,000 people by 2030, according to Bloomberg estimates. The cost of each implant to the company is around $10,000, but patients will have to pay much more, around $40,000.

While brain-computer interfaces are nothing new, the first patient operated on by Neuralink went home the day after surgery, with the chip fully integrated into his skull, and took just a few days to understand and take full advantage of the device. In short, Elon’s gift of fire to men exists, it is hoped that if these projects have a favorable outcome and a concrete practical realization, they can decisively revolutionize human life and the ecosystem of the entire planet.