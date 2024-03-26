Cartons of milk and boxes of dates sit on tables in the hall of the Nour al-Huda mosque in Arnhem. It’s Friday evening in Ramadan, and the cheerful voices suddenly fall silent when the azan (call to evening prayer) sounds and the time comes to break the fast. Following the example of the Prophet Muhammad, men and women now eat dates with glasses of milk or water. Before continuing their meal, they first leave the table for evening prayer.

This iftar (daily meal after sunset) is dedicated to new converts. Ramadan is also about family ties, and while many Muslims enjoy iftar with their family, this is less obvious for converts without Muslim relatives. How are they experiencing this Lent?

More people are converting to Islam during Ramadan, says Mohamed El-Haddad, who guides converts on behalf of the mosque. Where in other months he would help one or two people, now he sits at a table with six converts. “Of course, this is a holy month. This month there is a lot of talk about Islam and the faith is becoming more visible,” explains Cedric (27, who gives his name only for privacy reasons).

“Shahadatain”

They are around twenty or thirty years old and have beards or stubble; in a prayer dress or sweater and trousers. A young face stands out in the group. A fourteen-year-old boy is in the mosque for the first time and today he is going to convert to Islam. Before converting to Islam, it is necessary to have an introductory meeting with El-Haddad. In Islam there are no ceremonies such as baptism. If the boy is convinced and there is no coercion, he pronounces the testimony of faith – shahadin.

By doing this, the convert testifies that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad is his messenger. The boy smiles shyly and says, “I feel at home here.” He says he finds peace in prayer rooms. And he explains that he came here after conversations with Muslim friends and relatives and because he does not like life without faith. He wants to change that. He doesn’t explain what’s wrong in his life.

The only thing that worries him is that he still has to tell his parents, “and, of course, about the change itself.” But he’s not too worried, even though it’s a big step: “My mom has always accepted my choice.”

A man walks with a food cart along the tables. Moroccan harira (soup), Surinamese buns, eggs, chicken, rice and puff pastry stuffed with minced meat. During the month of Ramadan, everyone here can break their fast thanks to monetary donations from well-wishers from the religious community, El-Haddad says. Men cook three days a week, women four days a week.

Brotherhood or sisterhood

Sam Zwip, 23, who converted to Islam nine months ago, began becoming interested in Islam at about age eighteen. He fasted all day as a kind of challenge. He explains that the media does not always paint a rosy picture of Islam. This made him curious. He wondered: What is Islam really? He increasingly visited the mosque to experience the faith rather than just read about it. Zwip: “Then you come to a place where it is very pleasant, like tonight. It is a religion of peace and you can feel it when you go to the mosque and talk to people.” He explains that you can also experience that brotherhood or sisterhood in a hockey or football club, “but of course you go to the mosque for the whole package.”

Like Zwip, Myron (24, giving his first name only for privacy reasons) was introduced to Islam by fasting. Whenever he had questions about faith, his Muslim friends would take him to the mosque so he could ask them to people who knew about Islam, which ultimately led to his conversion four years ago. “He discovered that fasting is a form of spiritual discipline in which you experience reflection, self-control and patience while submitting to God’s protection,” he says. Myron: “You are putting yourself in the shoes of poor people who have nothing to eat or drink.” During Ramadan, compassion and mercy take center stage.

Sam Zwip (23 years old) fasted for one day, found the mosque pleasant and converted to Islam.

Myron appears calm and level-headed, even considering the prejudice he has faced since becoming a Muslim. “I’ve definitely lost some friends. They thought: what are you doing? He was asked all sorts of questions, such as whether he could now suddenly speak Turkish. “We need to come to terms with this,” Myron thought. “This friendship is not helping you, so at some point you just leave it.”

Did he ever doubt his decision to become a Muslim? “No, no,” he says immediately. “This is something that is so deeply ingrained in you that no one will make you doubt it.”

Myron points to Stefan Braad (37). When he told his friends the news of his conversion to Islam, he also thought: deal with it. “It is up to the individual to accept this choice or not. It doesn’t make me a different person,” Braad says. “How society thinks about it is not your choice. If society starts defining how you should live your life, it will become very boring.”

