Not an ordinary Mercedes-Benz GL!

This is a Brabus GL Widestar with a turbocharged 6.1-liter V8 engine. What a beast. Autoblog reader Marco explains in detail why he chose this particular device!

Also register with My Auto by filling out the form.

This article “My car: Brabus GL Widestar 6.1 V8” by Marco first appeared on Ruetir.