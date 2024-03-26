MPS, the government sells another 12.5% ​​and the MEF’s share falls significantly below 30%

The government is preparing to raise cash. After about 4 and a half months, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has finally decided to take a further step back in the capital of Monte dei Paschi. After the first collection of over 900 million euros for 25% of MPS, the MEF is now preparing for a new (and very useful for the shaky state budgets) profit.

In detail, the Mef has started an accelerated procedure for collecting ‘Accelerated Book Building – ABB’ orders for the sale of n. 157,461,214 ordinary shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena corresponding to approximately 12.5% ​​of the bank’s share capital, through a consortium of banks made up of BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Jeffries and Mediobanca as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

The objective, we read in a note, “is to promote the placement of the aforementioned shares with qualified investors in Italy and foreign institutional investors”. As part of the operation, it is envisaged that the Mef undertakes with the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners not to sell further shares of the Bank on the market for a period of 90 days without the consent of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners themselves and subject to exemptions , as per market practice. The final terms of the transaction will be communicated at the end of the placement.

The placement of the package of MPS shares owned by the Ministry of Finance is taking place at a price range between 4.15 euros and today’s stock market closing price, i.e. 4.256 euros. This is what Radiocor learns from market sources. At the minimum level the discount on the closing price is approximately 2.5%. If the sale of the 157 million shares, equal to 12.5% ​​of the capital, takes place at these values, the proceeds for the Treasury will be between 653 and 670 million euros. Following the operation, the Mef will retain a 26.7% share.