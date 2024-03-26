That of Mamola, in Jarama (Spain) in 1980, was true glory. Salatino, however, found himself in the right place at the right time: the Argentine GP was the last of the season, the title had already been awarded, the trip was expensive and the prizes up for grabs were modest. Bottom line, 12 signed up for the race, of which 10 were South Americans and two Europeans. Only six reached the finish line: three Argentines, two Chileans and one Uruguayan. Benedicto Caldarella won, on a Matchless, in a sprint over Juan Salatino (Norton). Our Eduardo came third, but trailed by a full minute. All in all, a decent thing, if we consider that the fourth finished five laps behind and the other two even seven laps behind… Instead, the 250 class was won by the Englishman Arthur Wheeler (Moto Guzzi) who, being over 46 years old, beat the oldest winner record.

In the ranking of the youngest on the podium of the premier class, in fourth position, behind Acosta, there is Norifumi Abe (20 years, 10 days), followed by Marc Marquez (20 years, 49 days), Fabio Quartararo (20 years , 57 days) and Mike Hailwood (20 years, 77 days). However, it must be said that Marquez still holds the record of youngest GP winner ever, at 20 years and 63 days (followed by Spencer, Abe, Pedrosa and Mamola, all twenty-year-olds), so Pedro still has eight GPs available to break that record.

Acosta, in Portimao, left us speechless. As a spectator, I like those with dirty driving, with the bike that drifts, jumps, gets upset. I didn’t miss a race on TV back in the 1980s and I remember well how the hell Kevin Schwantz drove. Pedro also reminds me of Norifumi Abe when he debuted in 500 and went on to overtake Schwantz. That thing happened right there: he was very young and talented, he was making his debut, he had a very high minimum and hormones circulating. He did a crazy race, but then ended up on the ground. Icarus had gone too close to the Sun.

Acosta no, he didn’t fall. And there is one detail that I find horrifying.