Three months after its inauguration, a Mayan Train car derailed near the Tixkokob station, in section 3, in Yucatán, when it was heading towards Cancún.

This happened at the time of making a lane change. No injuries were reported.

Through a statement, the federal government warned that it will investigate the causes of this event.

“This incident did not affect the scheduled operation of the rest of the trains. A ruling commission was formed that is carrying out an investigation to determine its causes and prevent any similar situation that could compromise the Mayan Train service,” indicated the body in charge of train transfers.

He added that the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m., when the train passed a track change at 10 kilometers per hour. The first three cars made it, but the fourth went off the rails.

The passengers were evacuated and offered to continue their journey to Quintana Roo.

At the beginning of February, a structure fell at the Mayan Train works, leaving two workers injured. This was known from videos that circulated on social networks.

After yesterday’s failure, on the Mayan Train.

“We filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office for the case of the assignment of contracts for the purchase of ballast in the construction of the Mayan Train,” he said at a press conference.

The applicant indicated that there are irregularities in the project. She stated that the Mayan Train was built at an extra cost and defined it as “a great act of corruption.”

“We are not going to ask for the cancellation of the Mayan Train due to the cases of corruption associated with its construction, that would be absurd. What we have already done is formally present a complaint for investigation,” Gálvez commented.

The accusation involves Andrés Manuel and Gonzalo López Beltrán, sons of the President; to his nephews Pedro and Osterlen Salazar Beltrán, and to Amílcar Olán, a friend of those mentioned and supposedly the main privileged person with the Government purchases.

Weeks ago, Latinus revealed an alleged network of influence peddling and corruption among the named people.

He emphasized that this occurred through ballast supply contracts.

According to the report by journalists José Manuel Martínez and Mario Gutiérrez, those involved would have bribed the laboratory that certifies the quality of the ballast that goes underneath the tracks.

In one of the audios presented in the news program by Carlos Loret de Mola, one of those involved calls this network “El Clan” and states that they must take advantage of the current contracts and “when the Train (Maya) derails, it will already be another fart (problem).”

Ballast is a layer of gravel or crushed stone that is laid on the platform of the railway tracks to seat and hold the sleepers on it.

For her part, Claudia Sheinbaum, standard bearer of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, which brings together Morena, PT and the Green Party, highlighted that if she reaches the Presidency of the Republic she will bet that the Mayan Train and the Interoceanic Train will also serve to carry goods through the areas through which they will pass.

Finally, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, MC representative who seeks to take the reins of the country, questioned the damage to the environment that López Obrador’s administration has caused to complete the mega-project.

Others that have been criticized for their failures are the Dos Bocas refinery, in Tabasco, and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), which was built instead of the one planned in Texcoco.

“The Mayan Train would have been a good idea if it had not collapsed cenotes, if it had respected the natural environment in the Yucatan Peninsula, in the Mayan region, if it had been better designed, if it had been electric, like the trains are. today in the world,” he said.

In the southeast of the national territory, drilling was done that reached the cave system (cenotes), more than 10 thousand trees were cut down and water contamination due to the works was documented.

On December 15, López Obrador gave the starting signal for the Mayan Train routes.

Of the nearly 1,500 kilometers planned to be covered in Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán, 473 were enabled. However, that day there were still workers on the job.

Xóchitl Gálvez denounces AMLO's relatives

The presidential candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition filed a complaint with the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption to investigate alleged irregularities in the assignment of contracts for the purchase of ballast used in the construction of the Mayan Train. .

In his “Truth Conference”, he reported that the complaint is for the alleged responsibility in acts of corruption by two of the sons, nephews and other people close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We have to investigate how the cost went from 120 billion pesos to more than 500 billion pesos. The Mayan Train is a noble project, but unfortunately the President, his officials and his family have made it an act of corruption,” declared the candidate.

“We are not going to ask for the cancellation of the Mayan Train due to the corruption case associated with its construction, that is absurd. What we have already done is present a complaint to investigate the following people: the children, nephews and friends of the President, Andrés Manuel López Beltrán (Andy), Gonzalo Alfonso López Beltrán (Boby), Pedro Salazar Beltrán, Osterlin Salazar Beltrán and, of course, everyone’s friend, Amílcar Sandoval, as well as a key character, Daniel Assad, ‘El Gallo’, head of the President’s Assistant, who is part of the coyote network, which facilitates meetings, contacts and contracts,” the candidate explained.

Gálvez assured that: “As president of the Republic I will not live in the National Palace because I do not feel like an emperor,” because the ideal, “if we had an optimal level of public security,” would be for the president to live at home and go out to work. like any person.

In the current circumstances of the country, she considered that as head of the Executive she could live in the cabin that former President Vicente Fox had built in Los Pinos, which is much larger than her house.

The candidate indicated that she is willing to live in the cabin built by former President Vicente Fox.

