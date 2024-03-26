Thursday 28 March Mirabilandia reopens its doors to fun. There will be three days of real thrills, those of fear and those of ice that recall the settings of Ghostbusters: ‘Glacial Menace’, the new chapter of the highly followed saga which arrived at the cinema in 1984 and which has millions of fans all over the world. From Saturday 30 March to Monday 1 April – coinciding with the first opening weekend of the season – all visitors to the Park will be able to go hunting for the ‘Mini Pufts’ (the iconic white puppet, dressed as a sailor) and receive a gadget from the film . Everyone’s help will be needed to free the Park from the glacial threat of the fearsome Garraka, the so-called ‘Ice King’. The reinforcements will arrive with the ghostbusters of the Ghostbusters Italia Association on board the Ecto-1, the legendary car used by the Ghostbusters as an emergency vehicle.

“Having linked the name of Mirabilandia to Ghostbusters is truly a great honor for us – says Sabrina Mangia, Sales and Marketing Director of the park – and for this we thank Sony Pictures for the opportunity. Each of us grew up with the Ghostbusters saga and making it real for three days among our attractions is a great exclusive that we are sure will excite the public. This event, right at the start of the season, is just the preview of a 2024 that will see us as protagonists with many exclusive appointments and events”.

“We are thrilled to bring the emotion and adventure of Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace directly into the heart of Italian entertainment – declares Alessia Garulli, Vice President Marketing & Distribution Sony Pictures – by choosing Mirabilandia as a partner and location for one of our promotional activities for the film Collaborating with such a renowned, beloved and iconic park is a privilege for us. Meeting the Ghostbusters will be an immersive experience for visitors, offering them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Ghostbusters universe. We can’t wait to share the excitement and joy of the fans as they experience this extraordinary adventure, anticipating the release of the film in Italian cinemas on April 11th.”