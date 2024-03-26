The 2.6-kilometer-long Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday after a large ship hit it. Some American media reported this. It is not yet known whether there are any casualties.

Local authorities told the AP they were trying to rescue at least seven people from the water. Several cars also fell from the bridge into the river.

Op videos on social networks the entire bridge is shown collapsing into the water in just a few seconds. It is unclear whether there were structural defects that allowed the structure to collapse so quickly. After the collision at about 1:30 a.m. local time, the boat caught fire. The access roads to the bridge are blocked, and emergency services have been called to the scene.

The bridge opened in 1977 and spans the Patapsco River. The cargo ship that caused the collision is called the Dali and flies the flag of Singapore. The length of the vessel is almost 300 meters. It is unclear how Dali could have collided with the bridge.

