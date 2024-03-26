In the latest report on violence against women issued by the Executive Secretary of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the increase in murders was exposed, since, in February, the second month of the year, seven women were murdered daily in Mexico, which adds up to a more snatched life than those recorded the previous month (6 murders per day).

Last month, 217 women were counted as victims of “intentional homicide”, other than feminicide, resulting in an 8% increase in this crime compared to the month of January, in which 201 murdered women were recorded.

That is why, in the first two months of the year alone, 418 women were murdered in the country, the majority of these homicides are located in the states of: Guanajuato (58), Baja California (47), State of Mexico (38). , Chihuahua (33), Guerrero (28), Jalisco (28), Michoacán (19), Oaxaca (16), in whole numbers.

In contrast, Colima occupies first place with 3.3 female victims of intentional homicide per 100 thousand inhabitants, followed by Baja California with a rate of 2.3; Guanajuato, 1.7; Chihuahua, 1.6; Warrior, 1.5; Morelos, 1.4; Quintana Roo, 1.3.

The majority of the women murdered in the first two months of the year were over 18 years of age, according to the statistical report of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

MC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions