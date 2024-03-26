Still looks like a G-Wagen, right? So what’s new in the Mercedes G-Class after the facelift? Under the hood, Mercedes has added a 48-volt hybrid system to the various engines, providing an additional 20 hp. and 200 Nm. You can choose from a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder G 500 engine with 450 hp, a six-cylinder diesel G 450 d with 390 hp. and a monstrous 950 Nm of torque… and there is the AMG G 63, but more on that later.

The G retains full-time all-wheel drive with high and low range transmissions through a nine-speed automatic transmission. You still have a ground clearance of 241 millimeters and a wading depth of 700 millimeters. And when the rearview camera has been moved from under the spare tire to above the license plate, you start to wonder if the design team took a year off. But make no mistake, the answer to this question is no.

The G-Class has become more aerodynamic

Mercedes adds a small spoiler just above the windshield, and the angular bumpers are slightly rounded to better withstand wind. Have you seen holes in the rear wheel arches? They are also designed for better wind direction. Adrian Newey would be proud of this piece of aerospace wizardry.

Thanks to these changes and some additional sound deadening, the G-Wagen’s highway ride will be a little quieter and more relaxed. But don’t think that the Mercedes G-Class has become a weakling after the facelift. Mercedes stole Land Rover’s “invisible bonnet” idea by using a camera that shows the road ahead as you climb a hill and can’t see beyond the tortoiseshell turn signals. So you still have to be able to do serious off-roading with the G-Class.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 has supercar performance

Did you think we would forget about the AMG version? Of course not. Mercedes retains the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. So no hassle with four-cylinder engines, danke schön. AMG doesn’t increase power, friend Brabus can do that. The power of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 after the facelift is still 585 hp.

Instead of extra power, AMG hopes to give the G-Wagen sportier cornering behavior. Mercedes’ sports division does this with an anti-roll bar derived from non-convertible cars such as the AMG GT and SL. This system is called AMG Active Ride Control, which is a German explanation for the fact that four shock absorbers are hydraulically linked and react to the road surface to keep the car level. The result is a chassis that’s smoother on the straights and less “oh my God, it’s going to roll on the roof” when exiting corners.

For the truly daredevils, Mercedes has the AMG Offroad Package Pro. These include Rock and Sand riding modes, deeper profile tires and a selection of off-road roof racks. If that’s too military for you, you can opt for a carbon fiber package that makes the G 63 0.00000006 percent lighter and just as much faster around the Nürburgring. Probably.

Cheaper than AMG, same performance?

AMG claims a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h. Do you really need something faster? For your impression: the A 45 is faster, it can seat the same number of people as the G 63 and you have almost the same interior. But since when does logic matter in the G-Wagen buying process? You can also wait for the electric G-Class.