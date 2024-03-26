Mercedes-Benz has launched the restyling of its iconic G-Class, featuring small but significant updates. Among the new features, the introduction of a range of 48V mild hybrid engines stands out, which promise greater efficiency and performance. Furthermore, new customization options and advanced connected services have been introduced. The basis of this restyling is also the same as the future fully electric version.

→ What changes, how it is

→ Interior

→ Infotainment MBUX

→ 4×4 off-road features

→ Motori mild-hybrid

→ Classe G AMG G 63

→ ADAS

→ Prices

→ Photo

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz G-Class has undergone updates that maintain its iconic design, with classic details such as door handles and the external spare wheel. The radiator grille has been modified with four horizontal slats, while the bumpers have been redesigned, with a new “squircle” look for the front ones.

New Mercedes G-Class

The reversing camera has also been repositioned. The traditional models include elements inspired by the electric version, such as a new A-pillar covering and a spoiler profile to improve aerodynamics and acoustic comfort.

New Mercedes G-Class

New G-Class sideways

New G-Class front

New G-Class rear 3/4

New G-Class rear

New G-Class cockpit dashboard

Cockpit lighting dashboard

Front passenger seats

Rear passenger seatsNew Mercedes G-Class

Furthermore, new 18 and 20-inch alloy wheels and new paint colors are available. For its customization there are also the Professional Line Exterior, Exclusive Line Exterior and AMG Line aesthetic packages. There is also the Night package as an option, which makes the look more aggressive.

Interior, what changes in the passenger compartment of the new G-Class

The interiors of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class are a combination of luxury elegance and off-road soul. Elements of the exterior design are reflected in the interior, such as the illuminated side air vents and the grab handle on the passenger side.

New Mercedes G-Class cockpit dashboard

The redesigned off-road control center of the G-Class includes switches for the differential locks and quick access to the Offroad Cockpit, designed for off-road driving. With 360-degree cameras, it is possible to simulate the view through a transparent hood, allowing you to precisely observe where to position the wheels during the most demanding maneuvers.

Front passenger seats of the new G-Class

The nappa leather multifunction steering wheel and ambient lighting contribute to the refined ambience. Exclusive Line and Superior Line interior packages allow for additional customization options, including Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting and Burmester 3D premium audio systems.

Infotainment Mercedes MBUX

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is equipped with the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system which includes a 31.2 centimeter (12.3 inch) display for the driver and infotainment, with touch controls, as well as to wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation system overlays graphical navigation and traffic information on live images, while the voice assistant provides around 20 voice commands dedicated to the G-Class.

31.2 centimeters (12.3 inch) display for the driver and infotainment

New comfort features include temperature-controlled cup holders, wireless charging for mobile devices and the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system with two 29.5-centimetre (11.6-inch) touch displays for passengers rear. The G-Class also offers the possibility of unlocking and starting the vehicle without using the key thanks to the Keyless-Go system and can be equipped with a dashcam to record traffic.

New Mercedes G-Class features 4×4 off-road

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a true off-road icon, with a load-bearing frame structure and three mechanical differential locks that guarantee stable driving even in extreme conditions. Off-road features include a ground clearance of at least 241 mm, a maximum wading depth of 70 cm for water and mud and the ability to maintain stability on side slopes of up to 35°. The approach and departure angles are 31° at the front and 30° at the rear (without tow hook), while the departure angle is 26°.

New Mercedes G-Class on the dirt road

The suspension of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class includes adjustable adaptive damping as standard, previously only available as an option. This system ensures optimal control off-road, with shock absorbers capable of better compensating for uneven terrain and withstanding higher damping forces than passive ones. Thanks to roll and pitch stabilization, the system continuously adjusts the characteristics of the shock absorbers to reduce body movements.

Off road driving mode info

The proven electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering system, which comes as standard in the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, offers more energy-efficient driving than a hydraulic system. Finally, the car is also equipped with an electric parking brake as standard, with front brake discs measuring 354 mm in diameter and 32 mm thick, and rear brake discs measuring 345 mm in diameter and 22 mm thick.

G-Class engines

The engine range of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is fully electrified, with mild hybrid technology and 48-volt on-board electrical systems that offer superior performance and reduced consumption.

At launch, the G-Class is available in two versions: the G 450 d, equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 367 hp and 750 Nm of torque, and the G 500 petrol engine, which features a 3.0-liter six-cylinder with a power of 449 HP and a torque of 560 Nm. Both versions will benefit from an additional hybrid boost of 20 HP and 200 Nm, thanks to the integration of an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) system.

New Mercedes G-Class on the road

The 9G-Tronic automatic transmission with torque converter offers quick and smooth gear changes, while the electromechanical steering system ensures precise driving both on and off-road. The transfer case with off-road reduction increases traction on difficult terrain, while the front and rear differential locks ensure superior traction.

Mercedes Classe G AMG G 63

The brand new Mercedes-AMG G 63 also debuts together with the restyling, equipped with a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8 engine that delivers 430 kW (585 HP) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. This engine is combined with 48 volts and an integrated starter generator (ISG), which provides an additional boost of 15 kW (20 hp) and 200 Nm of torque for short periods.

New Mercedes-AMG G 63 front 3/4

This engine allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 220 km/h. The optional AMG Performance Package increases the top speed to 240 km/h and reduces acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

The AMG Active Ride Control suspension with hydraulic active roll stabilization and adjustable adaptive damping improves agility and driving comfort. This suspension replaces traditional mechanical transverse stabilizers with active hydraulic elements, allowing greater spring travel with reduced rolling movements.

The AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission features a range of dynamic features and an emotional intermediate acceleration function. The AMG Dynamic Select system, on the other hand, consists of five on-road driving programs and three off-road driving programs.

AMG G 63 V8 engine compartment

The external appearance of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is characterized by distinctive elements such as the specific AMG bumper and the adaptive Multibema LED headlights. The interior features specific details such as the AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather and the driver display with “Supersport” mode, which has a dynamic display of driving data. As an option there is the Superior Line interior which transforms the passenger compartment into a luxurious lounge with nappa leather trim and multi-contour active seats with massage function.

New Mercedes-AMG G 63

New AMG G 63 side view

New AMG G 63 rear 3/4

New AMG G 63 on the road

New AMG G 63 on the road

Headlights and front grille

22″ rims

Cockpit dashboard

New AMG G 63 front 3/4

New AMG G 63 rear 3/4

New AMG G 63 on the dirt road

New AMG G 63 on the trunksNew Mercedes-AMG G 63

Finally, the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package adds sporty details to the car with carbon fiber components such as the spare wheel cover and bumper inserts.

ADAS on the G-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is equipped with cutting-edge assistance and safety systems that make it one of the safest vehicles in its segment. The standard Active Brake Assist system detects the risk of collision with oncoming, crossing or preceding vehicles and can initiate autonomous emergency braking if necessary. Active Lane Keeping Assist helps the driver maintain lane, while the Pre-Safe system recognizes critical situations and activates preventive measures to protect occupants.

Front camera

Furthermore, the optional technology package includes a number of advanced systems, including Distronic Active Distance Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Traffic Sign Assist. Other systems such as Active Park Assist with Parktronic and route-based speed control further improve the driving experience.

Price, how much does the 2024 G-Class cost

The price of the new Mercedes G-Class has not yet been made official, but it is assumed that it starts from around 145,000 euros, reaching almost 200,000 euros for the more high-performance AMG G 63 version.

Mercedes G-Class 2024 photo

Read also:

→ Electric Mercedes EQG G-Class → Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off-roading, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine elabora.com/4×4-abbonamento

DEVELOPMENT 4×4 shops

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!