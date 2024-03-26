The Mercedes G-Class has been the ultra-SUV from Germany for 45 years. The right time to update the current generation (W464 in code language). Well, new. Mercedes is making adjustments where necessary, adding some hybrid technology and preparing the world for the EQG later this year.

Transparent hood

Visually, you should already use a magnifying glass. Depending on the version, you get slightly modified bumpers, new wheels and body colors. What is clear is the increased number of sensors on the G-Class. They are designed not only to meet European requirements that will soon come into force, but also for a transparent hood.

Calm down, Big Lover, don’t jump for joy. There’s no such thing as a physically transparent hood, but Mercedes implements a system where the front camera and two cameras in the exterior mirrors create an image on the infotainment screen so you can see the surface “through the hood.” It’s handy to see where boulders are, or to have a little extra view at the top of a hill or slope.

Six or eight cylinders

Under the skin, the G-Class takes an even bigger leap. We’re not just talking about the electric version that we’ll see later this year, but also the existing combustion engine models. They all have soft tech under the hood. As for diesel, the G 450 d is ready for delivery. This is a 3-liter six-cylinder diesel engine with 367 hp. and 750 Nm. Thanks to mild hybrid technology, it can gain an extra 20 hp for a short period of time. and 200 Nm of torque (!). A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard and has ratios of 5.354/3.243/2.252/1.636/1.211/1.000/0.865/0.717/0.601 respectively. Look, let’s just give it to you!

The petrol G 500 also receives a striking update. At the front, the V8 is replaced by a 3-liter petrol six. It has a power of 449 hp. and torque of 560 Nm, and can also temporarily increase power by 20 hp. and 200 Nm of torque. You can hit 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, which is just 4 tenths faster than the diesel. Although the G 63, of course, completely destroys those sprint results. It takes just 4.3 seconds thanks to a 4.0-liter V8 up front producing 585 hp. and 850 Nm.

Standard adaptive

As befits a good G-Class, this facelift is still based on a ladder chassis. Adaptive damping is now standard, and the G boasts features such as three limited-slip differentials, up to 100% gradeability on suitable surfaces, 24.1cm ground clearance, 70cm wading depth and 31° on-road lean angle . front and 30° rear.

Each G facelift version also has a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. The smallest rim size is 18 inches, but can grow up to 22 inches. 100 liter gas tank? This also comes as standard. The CO2 class of this workhorse is already given away in the name. Yes, at least 227 g/km – this is a real G-class.