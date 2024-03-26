Rome, March 26, 2024 – During inspections carried out by the local police of the capital Rome to protect the health of consumers, police officers discovered serious violations during checks carried out inside two minimarkets, in the 13th and 5th municipalities respectively.

The first intervention involved a convenience store where untraceable meat and fish were stored in deplorable conditions, with a freezer full of live cockroaches. Agents of XIII Gruppo Aurelio, having discovered the alarming conditions in which the food was stored, immediately alerted ASL, which, after carrying out the necessary checks, issued a closure order for the business, fining those responsible over 5 thousand euros. . Another operation carried out by employees of the V Prenestino group of the White Helmets is related to the control of the sale of alcohol at night. Plainclothes agents, posing as buyers, entered the store after 10 p.m. and noted the seller’s willingness to sell them alcohol, despite existing prohibitions. Moreover, during the official investigation it turned out that these activities were completely illegal. A fine of over €3,500 was therefore imposed on the manager, a 29-year-old man of Bangladeshi nationality, to whom an information report was sent to the municipality. Again, as part of consumer health inspections, II Parioli Group agents seized more than 400 kg of food from a business that was displaying fruit and vegetable boxes on public lands in a manner that did not comply with the Consumer Health Protection Act. rules.

The operations are part of a wide-ranging effort to oversee commercial food establishments, including convenience stores and fruit shops, which resulted in more than 2,000 inspections and substantiated more than 400 violations in the first two months of the year. Add to this the attention patrols pay to checking compliance with the rules governing the sale of alcohol: in January and February 2024, more than 140 violations were found in convenience stores.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

