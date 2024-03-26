“Here in Liguria, in Genoa in particular, we have an ongoing measles epidemic with 5 cases in the last week, all unvaccinated, aged between 25 and 50”. This is what the head of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, Matteo Bassetti, told Adnkronos Salute. “We must pay great attention to measles: we expect many epidemic outbreaks in the coming months and even in the summer we could have a very high diffusion because there is a large susceptible population”, says the professor.

“There are all the characteristics to talk about a next epidemic in Italy – he adds worried – vaccination coverage lower than the target, high circulation of citizens of Eastern European countries in the 20-40 age group with a coverage percentage below 50 %. We are seeing that the spread is in clusters born during parties, in schools and in kindergartens.”

Bassetti also focuses on the alarm over streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (Stss), a streptococcal bacterial infection, which comes from the East. “It is an important problem not only in Japan. Streptococcal infections – especially the very invasive ones – have increased throughout the world and also in Italy, just look at the data from our country if we had a surveillance system”, he says. “On Thursday we will present the data on streptococcal infections, including serious ones, in the Liguria Region”, adds the infectious disease specialist.