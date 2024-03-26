The bad news continues! The Mayan Train has once again gained notoriety this week, but not exactly in a positive way, but because of the constant complaints that users make about the service in Mexico. This Monday, social networks reported the derailment of a car in Tixkokob, Yucatán. In the following note, we tell you everything you need to know about this accident.

After not having received a visit from the Kings of Sweden during their stay in Mexico, the Mayan Train became the center of criticism. Many Mexicans assured that the refusal of the Swedish royalty was due to the negative campaign surrounding this means of transportation, due to its construction in the environmental zone of Mexican territory. However, a new controversy was formed by the recent derailment of a carriage.

What happened to the Mayan Train car in Tixkokob, Yucatán?

Social networks reported about an accident with one of the Mayan Train cars on the Tixkokob, Yucatán section and the images confirmed what happened. The accident occurred in the direction of Campeche to Cancún, Quintana Roo. Although the event worried those present, according to the paramedics, none of the passengers had injuries, neither minor nor serious.

This is how the derailed Mayan Train car was left in Tixkokob, Yucatán. Photo: X

Why did the Mayan Train car derail?

Through a statement, the authorities of the Mayan Train announced what happened after the images were disseminated. However, despite their efforts to clarify everything, the real reason that caused the derailment could not be known. Some people present assured that this would have occurred due to a sudden change of tracks.

This was the statement issued by the official account of the Mayan Train in X. Photo: Mayan Train / X

“The incident occurred at 9:30 am when, to enter the Tixkokob station, the first three cars of train D006 passed a track change at a speed of approximately 10 km/h, with the fourth car leaving the tracks. Likewise, A Ruling Commission was formed that is already carrying out an exhaustive investigation of the incident to determine its causes and prevent any similar situation that could compromise the Mayan Train service,” says part of the statement.

How much does a ticket for the Mayan Train cost and where can I buy it?

The purchase of tickets for the Mayan Train is available on the e-Ticket page and these have two different amounts, depending on the buyer. These are the rates:

Tourist class: 1,166 pesos Premier class: 1,862 pesos

The section runs from San Francisco, Campeche and ends in Cancún, Quintana Roo. The Mayan Train has managed to mobilize thousands of Mexicans.