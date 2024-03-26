Miami, March 26, 2024 – Jannik Sinner prepares to take the field at the Masters 1000 in Miami today. The South Tyrolean plays in the 1/8 finals of the California tournament with Australian Christopher O’Connell, ranked 66th in the rankings.

Also competing are Lorenzo Musetti with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (read here) and Matteo Arnaldi with Czech Tomas Machak.

Schedule of today’s matches – SkySport

SINNER – O’Connell (Australia) 3rd match from 16:00 in the stands – live on Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

ARNALDI – Machac (Cec) at 16:00 in the stands – live on Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

Medvedev – Köpfer (Germany) at 17:00 at the stadium – live on Sky Sport Max and NOW

Ruud (Nor) – Jarry (Seal) 2nd match from 16:00 in the stands – live on Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

Zverev (Germany) – Khachanov no earlier than 1:30 am at the stadium live on Sky Sport Max and NOW.

Marozan (Ung) – De Minaur (Australia) no earlier than midnight in the stands – live on Sky Sport Tennis and NOW – live on Sky Sport Max and NOW

Hurkacz (Poland) – Dimitrov (Bul) no earlier than 20:30 in the stands – live on Sky Sport Tennis and NOW

MUSETTI-Alcaraz (Spa) no earlier than 20:30 at the stadium – live on Sky Sport Max and NOW

Photo internazionaliBNLditalia.com/Sposito