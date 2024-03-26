Miami, March 26, 2024 – Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. The Italian, number 2 in the draw, beats Australian Chris O’Connell 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour 52 minutes in the last 16 of the tournament, and he will meet Czech Thomas Machak in the next round, beating Matteo. Arnaldi (read here). With the score 6-4, 2-0 in favor of the 22-year-old Italian, the match was interrupted due to illness of a spectator. After stopping, the Sinner completes the mission.

Match

The sinner makes a false start. First game and the blue player had a break that forced him to chase his opponent for three quarters of an hour. O’Connell saves a break point in the fourth game (3-1) and two more in the sixth (4-2) to counter the South Tyrolean’s pressure. Sinner completes the run-in and ends the chase in the eighth game: one, two, three winners and the world number 3 steals the score at 4-4.

With some trepidation, thanks to an initial double fault, the Blues hold serve in the ninth game (5-4) and put the arrow away. O’Connell no longer finds the first ball consistently, Sinner’s reaction is wounded: a break point costs the first set. The blue player closed the score 6-4 in 58 minutes with a streak of 4 games in a row.

Sinner, in control, completes the first game of the second set and quickly continues his march. O’Connell was hurt by two more penalties and offered another break point: the Blues took advantage of that chance too: 2-0, and the match looks like a total disaster. The stoppage to help a stricken spectator had no effect on Sinner, who kept three innings clean to make it 5-2. Number 3 in the world archives documents, 6-3 and mission accomplished.

Sinner and help for a spectator who fell ill during a match

Jannik Sinner and spectator illness in Miami. The Italian, who played in the 1/8 finals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament against Australian Chris O’Connell, with the score 2:0 in the second set, did everything possible to help the sick spectator. Shouts of alarm are heard from the stands, play is stopped and a 22-year-old player from South Tyrol steps in to bring a towel, water and ice. Once the emergency is resolved, we will return to the game.

There is room for a lighter moment in the match. In an attempt to respond to an opponent’s serve, Sinner hits the ball, which hits the stands and hits physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi right in a particularly sensitive area: there is room for laughter in Yannick’s penalty area.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com