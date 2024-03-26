Miami, March 26, 2024 – Lorenzo Musetti drew his best match in months and defeated Ben Shelton. Azzurro, who has just become the father of a beautiful child, is flying to the 1/8 finals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

He beats the American 6-4, 7-6 and now waits for Carlos Alcaraz. On the sidelines of the match, as reported by supertennistv.it, Musetti: “This is the best match in months,” he said in the mixed zone of the Hard Rock Stadium. “I feel like I did everything well and found the real Lorenzo on the field.” again the field, in terms of maturity, choice, physicality. I felt good about taking on a player whose stats may be prototypical of a player I don’t like. I enjoyed it, I made some freebies, I made some bad decisions… I had fun.”

“Today’s attitude and charisma,” he added, as supertennistv.it continues, “allowed me to win the match against a dangerous player. Once I had a slight fall, he broke me in the second set, but I responded immediately. I think the key was that we made him play the extra ball. I was never on the defensive, in fact I was in charge, and even if sometimes he saved himself with a serve, I was also good in the tiebreaker to force him to play an extra ball, which often turned into a penalty.”

Regarding the next match against Alcaraz, Musetti explained: “We will play in different conditions than in the past; Alcaraz is playing well and has gained confidence after winning Indian Wells. It won’t be easy, I think facing that right now is the most exciting challenge in tennis. He and Yannick run our sport, but I’m excited to compare myself to him and see if I can take another step forward. He’s physically healthy, but I’m also having the best time I’ve had in the last few months… let’s just say now is the best time to meet him!”

Photo internazionaliBNLditalia.com/Sposito