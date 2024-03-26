Miami, March 26, 2024 – Matteo Arnaldi had a bad day at the Masters 1000 in Miami. The Italian lost to Czech Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-3, saying goodbye to the California tournament and the quarterfinals.

As supertennistv.it reports: “It has been a long time since the Ligurian produced a performance so far from the standards to which he has become accustomed over the past few months, and more than the inspired Machac, the result owes much to the imprecision, with which Azzurro led the match: bumping into unreasonable criminals, accepting the scenario set by the opponent, but not finding any solution to turn the tide.

“He reached his first round of 18 at the Masters1000 tournament without losing a single set,” continues supertennisttv.it, “it’s hard to believe that fatigue affected the Ligurian’s performance today. Perhaps a drop in concentration combined with the opponent’s inspired confidence after a marathon victory over Andy Murray and distrust in the early stages of the match, receiving comfortable points out of the blue at the end of exchanges that were never very convincing. Thus, lacking the brilliance necessary to make his qualities count, Arnaldi soon became a victim of Mashac’s initiatives: he accelerated well from behind and felt discomfort when forced to exchange diagonally on the right. The first break point for the Czech is the one that allows him to increase the score, the second comes at the end of the first set and coincides with the point that gives Makhach the first set.

In the second set the reaction does not come. Machak continues to push for maximum efficiency but Arnaldi fails to create any opportunities for a break. No one has the impression that the spark justifying change could ignite at any moment. The Blues’ service changes are gradually becoming more and more difficult, but Machak is aware that he does not want to force the pace and let the match take its course. And just in time, his intuition turns out to be correct: again halfway to a single break point, which he built and converted to put him within two rounds of victory. Which finally happened after less than eighty minutes of play, allowing him to reach the first Masters1000 quarterfinal of his career.” Supertennistv.it sums it up.

