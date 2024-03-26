Moscow massacre: “Putin’s obsession with Ukraine has blinded him to the real danger for Russia”

It is almost certain that last Friday’s terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 137 people, was carried out by Islamic State militants.

ISIS, proud of the gesture, also released credit for the attack, as well as a video showing the attackers during the attack.

As a Financial Times editorial reports: “It has become standard for the Kremlin to blame Ukraine for Russia’s internal failures and accuse it of working in concert with nefarious forces.

In October, Russia said anti-Semitic riots at Makhachkala airport in the Dagestan region were inspired by Ukraine. Moscow also said Kyiv and Washington are trying to recruit ISIS fighters into the Ukrainian armed forces. The new Russian government presented its terrorist threat as part of an “extremist international… stretching from the Philippines to Kosovo.” The aim was to link Russia’s controversial counter-terrorism campaign in Chechnya to the “global war on terrorism” launched by US President George W. Bush after 9/11.

The newspaper continues: “Today, Russian claims that Kyiv and, by extension, the United States were the puppet masters behind the shootings are pure fantasy. ISIS has claimed responsibility in several reports. Washington publicly warned of such an attack two weeks ago. Of course, Russia has already demonstrated a penchant for making false statements about Ukraine. It appears to be about justifying inaction rather than action. Putin’s vaunted security apparatus, obsessed with pursuing declared enemies of the state, was unable to prevent the deadliest terrorist attack in 20 years.”

“More than anything, the current threats facing Russia demonstrate how far Putin has come since he consolidated power in the early 2000s: from supporting America as a partner in the fight against terrorism to ignoring his warnings with callous indifference and paranoia. “Putin’s obsession with Ukraine has blinded him to the real dangers to Russia lurking abroad and at home,” the Financial Times concludes.

