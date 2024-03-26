Here at Top Gear we love a pun from time to time, but with so many puns and other jokes, the fun eventually stops. Maserati clearly doesn’t know when to stop laughing. The aforementioned Maserati MCXtrema, which MCXperience program customers assembled into the MCXlusiva with a special Beastpoke variant as an option. Ha ha ha…

We previously saw MCXtrema in prototype form called Project24. Then the automaker promised that the racing version of the MC20 would have a power of at least 740 hp. In the end there were 730 of them. Still more than enough, and the fact that MCXtrema is practically indistinguishable from its concept version makes up for a lot.

Technical specifications Maserati MCXtrema

The track car is an MC20 and uses the same 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 twin-turbo engine. With a power of 730 hp. racing car with exactly 100 hp. More powerful than the standard MC20. We don’t know how the extra power (and possibly extra downforce) affects the Maserati’s sprint speed and top speed.

We also don’t know how much MCXtrema’s 62 customers are paying for this party. Maserati promises buyers an “unparalleled experience.” From the very beginning of Maserati production, customers have had the opportunity to observe production and make adjustments. The car should be customized as much as possible, although we dare to doubt its effect.

MCXtrema is specially designed

It sounds like the famous saying: “You can buy it in any color as long as it’s black.” Customers can choose from three options, “each with its own personality.” The versions are called Tech Beast, Corse and Speed ​​Beast. In addition, buyers will be able to choose from two wheel colors and three types of seats. Then there’s the aforementioned “Beastpoke” option, where customers can choose “their number to add to the paint scheme, as well as select the color of the grip areas on the steering wheel.”

What’s less “unprecedented” about this program is the additional features that come with purchasing MCXtrema. Once purchased, customers become part of the MCXperience program. From time to time, this group of people gets together with Maserati drivers and technicians on the track to introduce the MCXtrema. Very similar to the Corse Clienti program of the neighbors in Maranello.