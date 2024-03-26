In the complicated political landscape of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, an emblematic figure of the opposition, finds herself once again in the middle of controversy. This time, her complaint resonated strongly: she accused Nicolás Maduro’s regime of manipulating the electoral contest in her favor and excluding opposition candidates through questionable tactics. In a country marked by polarization and conflict, these allegations increase uncertainty in the already complex panorama leading up to the 2024 presidential elections, which will be held in July.

The context is clear: Venezuela is preparing for one of its most important elections in decades. María Corina Machado, leader of a significant faction within the opposition, became one of the most critical voices of the electoral process led by the Chavismo-led National Electoral Council (CNE). According to Machado, the Maduro regime has prepared a strategy to silence and marginalize the opposition, as well as to put the integrity of the democratic process in check.

What did María Corina Machado say about Nicolás Maduro’s regime and the registration of its candidates?

The situation became tense when María Corina Machado announced that the CNE, under the influence of the Government, had blocked the registration of Corina Yoris, the candidate proposed by her coalition. “Our candidate is Corina Yoris,” Machado emphasized, after defining the exclusion as an act of weakness and fear on the part of the ruling party. This gesture reveals the fissures in the Venezuelan electoral system and highlights the resistance of figures like Machado, who continue to fight for a space in the national political debate.

“These are very difficult hours, there are deep disappointments, there is a lot of anger, a lot of indignation, many people feel that they were made fun of. These actions of the last few hours ignore the mandate and the fight that we Venezuelans have given and continue to give. (However ), disappointments and betrayals become learning (…) That’s how weak the ground will be, (since) they refuse to measure themselves against an 80-year-old academic woman, that’s how weak they are. The truth is, what we warned ended happening, the regime chose its candidates,” Machado said.

Who is Manuel Rosales, enemy of Chávez and last to register his candidacy?

Manuel Rosales, on the other hand, represents a different faction of the opposition. With a political past that pitted him against Hugo Chávez, Rosales managed to register his candidacy, which generated internal divisions within the opposition. His figure is controversial: for some, a veteran fighter against Chavismo; For others, an aspirant who fails to unify the various opposition currents. Rosales thus appears on the complex electoral board, in which he seeks to challenge Nicolás Maduro at the polls.

Manuel Rosales faced Hugo Chávez in the 2006 presidential elections. Photo: AFP

Why is the candidacy of the opposition Corina Yoris at risk?

Corina Yoris, chosen by Machado and his coalition as the opposition candidate, faces almost insurmountable obstacles. The CNE’s refusal to register her candidacy underlines accusations of bias and manipulation by the electoral body. This situation highlights the difficulties faced by opponents in their attempt to compete on an unequal playing field, dominated by the ruling party.

Corina Yoris was chosen by Machado and his coalition as the opposition candidate. Photo: AFP

When are the elections in Venezuela 2024?

The presidential elections in Venezuela are scheduled for July 28, 2024, a date that promises to be a turning point for the country. These elections will decide the next leader of Venezuela, but it will also be known what awaits democracy in the nation. In this context, the actions and statements of figures such as María Corina Machado, Manuel Rosales and Nicolás Maduro will be crucial to understanding the power dynamics that will define the Venezuelan future.