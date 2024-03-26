You probably know the Italian brand Cinelli mainly for the bicycles it produces, but the clothing is also worth paying attention to. Because Cinelli makes clothes that aren’t a dime a dozen, but the brand favors bright colors, bold prints and a retro vibe. The 2024 collection is quite extensive and includes road and gravel shirts, trousers and jackets, as well as caps and other accessories. Let’s highlight a number of them.

Supercorsa Targa cycling shirt: retro in a new guise

A cycling shirt that immediately stands out is the Supercorsa Targa shirt pictured in the header and below, with a red base, Cinelli logo on the chest and blue sleeves. A true classic. If you look closely, you can see six pockets on the back, arranged in two layers of three. This shirt is also an ode to Cinelli’s retro cycling shirt, which dates back to the last century. The shirt has a sporty cut, seamless sleeves and UV protection.

The Supercorsa Targa cycling shirt costs €178.

Windproof Supercorsa jacket in two designs.

Another item I want to highlight is the Supercorsa jacket, which Cinelli says is wind and waterproof. The jacket consists of three layers and has a high collar with a wind flap. You can choose a dark blue jacket with light blue sleeves or a black jacket completely covered in Cinelli logos. Especially with the latter, you will stand out despite the black and white colors.

The Supercorsa jacket costs 219 euros.

Glad to make another racer happy

As mentioned, you’ve come to the right place at Cinelli if you love color, and perhaps the most striking piece from the new collection is the wind vest. Ocher yellow in color with “Happy to Make Another Rider Happy” written in bright letters on the back. The vest can be folded compactly and, according to Cinelli, is ideal for cool runs in the mountains or as an extra layer when the weather gets cold. In addition to this yellow color, the windproof vests are also available in blue and black Supercorsa jacket colors.

The Supercorsa vest costs 139 euros.

Cargo pants with large pockets

In the collection we also see new products for gravel cycling, such as cargo pants with pockets on the sides and back. The pockets on the sides of the hips are especially nice and large, allowing you to store a lot of things. We also see two spacious pockets at the bottom of the back. The trousers are light green with subtle pink details.

The Gravel Agave cycling shorts cost €199.

As a fifth and final point, I can’t miss racing caps. Many collectors already have a few of these in their wardrobe, and Cinelli continues to come up with fun, retro-inspired pieces. In my opinion this is a collector’s item and the caps cost €29 each.

More information and the entire collection on the Cinelli website.

Cinelli racing caps cost 29 euros.