Land Rover now consists of all sorts of sub-brands. If you want the ultimate in 4×4 luxury, buy a Range Rover. Cheaper models will give you badges such as Sport, Velar or Evoque. And if you want the perfect SUV that also performs well on the road, shop Defender. But the line between where the RaRo stops and the Defender keeps going is starting to blur thanks to the Defender Octa.

It is named after the shape of diamond, the hardest material on earth, and is considered equally prestigious. So much so that it is set to become the new flagship of the Defender brand; “the most reliable, functional and luxurious model in the line.” You can recognize Octa by its diamond-shaped logo.

For now we can take a look at the logo. In the dark photo of the steering wheel we see a black diamond on top of a red round dot of light. This shape is also reflected in something like a sidebar. We actually expected a little more from what they call the “diamond logo.” We also learn that the brakes are from Brembo and that the Octa has a pretty good tire profile. We’re curious to see how it performs on the road.

Engine Defender Octa

The Defender has added quite a few powertrain features. There’s a twin-turbo V8 up front, assisted by an electric motor. Defender is keeping the amount of horsepower this powertrain produces a secret for now. Could the power get closer to 739 hp? Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, which also features a twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine?

In addition, the Defender borrows the hydraulic independent suspension from the Range Rover Sport SV. This should further improve the Defender’s almost ridiculous off-road capabilities, while the bottom bracket should remain virtually horizontal during acceleration, braking and cornering on normal roads.

Defender is currently testing Octa around the world. The car can withstand the cold of Sweden, the heat of Dubai, the racing tarmac of the Nurburgring (yes…) and the rocks of Moab. We’ll get a closer look at the new flagship later this year. Prices will follow at this time.

Currently the most expensive Defender, the 130 V8, costs at least €253,373 (€147,300 in Belgium). We’ve enlarged the photo of the prototype above; The Octa appears to be the size of the Defender 90. The 90 is currently available in the most expensive V8 Carpathian Edition at €249,387 (€145,510 in Belgium).