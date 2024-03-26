Attention, SUV! Because Land Rover is about to introduce a new boss. It’s based on the Defender but turns the volume up to 11. What’s its name? Defender of Octa.

Octahedron

Why the name Protector Octa? This is a reference to the “octahedron”, the octagonal shape of a diamond. It is no coincidence that this is the hardest natural substance on our planet. Land Rover wants to make it clear that the Defender Octa is intended to be the nec plus ultra model. Not only in terms of driving comfort and off-road performance, but also in terms of the engine.

Land Rover was recently allowed to use BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and it’s jumping at the opportunity. As a result, this Defender Octa will also feature an engine block. Brembo brakes and 6D suspension, which ensures the Defender remains perfectly level in almost all conditions, complete the picture. Land Rover will take the curtain off the Defender Octa later this year, most likely alongside a Defender facelift.