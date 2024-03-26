Not only an award-winning singer with millions of records sold, a composer, an Oscar-winning actress, an activist and a philanthropist. Lady Gaga ‘King Midas’ doesn’t make a single mistake. She, who has made her beauty look one of her strong points, created her vegan and cruelty free cosmetics brand ‘Haus Laboratories’ in 2019: and it was an immediate success overseas in terms of sales and beyond . The videos and tutorials immediately went viral on social media (the Triclone Skintech Foundation foundation alone had over 9.7 billion views on TikTok). Now the brand created by the Italian-American artist arrives – starting today, March 26 – in Italy and 12 European countries, exclusively at Sephora.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is a vegan and ‘clean’ brand. And Lady Gaga – in an exclusive interview for Vanity Fair – immediately makes it clear that she has spent many hours in the laboratory because she speaks fluently about peptides and formulations. “When I started working in the cosmetics industry with the idea of ​​founding my own brand – he explains – I noticed that there was a real inability to innovate, especially when it came to color in make-up. It was , and it is still extremely difficult to create formulas that have an artistic drive in products that are ‘clean’ and non-toxic to the skin,” he adds. And he underlines: “the goal is formulas that have real benefits for the skin, real effectiveness. For example, for our foundation, we worked in the laboratory to ferment arnica and make it 860% more powerful than normal arnica”. Thanks to this we have a foundation that you can wear for as long as you want and which visibly improves skin redness problems.”

The pop star then confesses to Vanity Fair: “When I started wearing makeup, I wore everything I could get my hands on, everything I could get from my mother’s drawer and what I could afford. I quickly fell in love with foundation. If I couldn’t have anything else, I wanted foundation. It was my first love, perhaps because it instantly provides a second skin and can enhance your natural beauty. But I always saw makeup as a form of self-expression and when I was about 17 I started experimenting years ago.” And again: “I was really excited to express who I was even with make-up. It was a way to create a new me, to understand my identity. It was a way to feel confident in myself like I had never felt before. As I grew up I I struggled with a lot of insecurities and makeup helped me feel really powerful. I believe – says Lady Germanotta – that makeup is the way we take care of ourselves.”

Many products from the line will find space in Sephora stores. To name a few: from the now famous Triclone Skintech Foundation foundation, to the Monster Lip Crayon lip pen, based on mango oil, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, to the 12 shades (matte, opaque and shiny) of the Hy-Power Pigment Paints to use on eyes, lips, cheeks and body based on squalane and hyaluronic acid of plant origin.