Inaugurated in 1977, the Key Bridge in Baltimore, which has a length of 2,632.3 meters and handles an annual flow of more than 12 million travelers, on the morning of this Tuesday the 26th, collapsed after a cargo ship collided against one of its pillars.

The largest bridge in the city of Maryland, which rises over the lower part of the Patapsco River between Hawkins Point and Sollers Point, has as its central point having been immortalized in ‘The Wire’, a successful American police series set in Baltimore, from the that many of his scenes from the second season were recorded in the port area of ​​this town.

Scene on the Key Bridge, from the American series ‘The Wire’. Photo: Frames

Historic Key Bridge

Named after the poet Francis Scott Key, author of the lyrics of the American anthem, at that time, The New York Times reported that the construction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge cost $141 million, a figure that, today , translates approximately to 735 million dollars.

According to the Historic Sites organization, the current bridge is the successor of the original built between 1833 and 1843 with stone pillars, which was demolished in 1915, and the bridge that replaced it, a concrete arch inaugurated in 1923 and which already bore the name of Francis Scott Key. This is because the poet lived in a nearby area during the first years of the 19th century. Initially, this bridge was known as ‘Outer Harbor Crossing’.

Archive images of the Key Bridge. Photo: Historic Sites

The bridge foundation, as well as other structural elements, have created an underwater reef that has become a habitat for fish, such as striped bass and perch, making the area a hotspot for sport fishing enthusiasts. . Additionally, the area attracts recreational boats and there are tour boats, as well as local cruise ships that offer tours near the bridge.

Initially, this bridge was known as ‘Outer Harbor Crossing’. Photo: Vanguardia

Near the western end of the bridge, within Fort Armistead Park, are facilities such as boat launch ramps, a fishing pier, and panoramic views of the bridge.

Authorities mobilize

While firefighters and police are mobilizing to search for any victims of the accident that occurred, the chief of firefighters of the city of Baltimore, James Wallace, specified: “We have activated different aerial means from different security forces, also naval, sonar equipment, special units and multiple resources”.

At this time, the search for “at least six more people” continues. “The information can change at any time because it is a very serious incident. Things are likely to happen in the next 8-10 hours,” Wallace explained in statements to the press.

On the other hand, at the last minute, it is known that the head of state, Joe Biden, intends to travel to Baltimore as soon as possible, in response to the serious accident that resulted in the destruction of the city’s main bridge, a vital maritime commercial node for the country.

Biden, president of the United States, described the event as a “terrible accident.”

