William and the truth about the sweet promise of love made to the parents of his wife Kate MIddleton

The globe is still in disbelief regarding the news that Princess Kate Middleton decided to give to the world a few days ago. The news of her illness shocked everyone, but the promise that William made to her parents testifies to the depth of this love.

William e Kate

Let’s find out together how the heir to the throne reassured his in-laws.

Kate Middleton’s illness and the sadness of her subjects

This year has not started in the best possible way for Princess Kate Middleton, who had to undergo a delicate surgery due to some intestinal problems. Not much has been known about this medical condition but the truth, or part of it, has only now come to light.

William e Kate

The princess came out after a period of mystery and uncertainty which gave rise to many doubts about her. The woman, who appeared rather thin and tired, then revealed that she had been affected by a form of cancer with which she has already been fighting for some time now.

He then added that he is undergoing a cycle of preventive chemotherapy to prevent the situation from getting out of hand. After all, you discovered the existence of the disease only after carrying out the biopsy following the surgery.

Willam’s promise to Kate Middleton’s parents

Credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton has therefore demonstrated that she has a strong personality and that she does not want to give up even when the situation is not the most rosy. Precisely for this reason she declared that she felt good. The princess then made it known that throughout this period William and her family were very close to her.

Specifically, Prince William even made a huge promise to his wife’s parents, namely Carole and Michael Middleton. The two are really suffering a lot from what is happening to their daughter, but they are certainly not alone in this ordeal.

William and Kate in the royal car

This information was given by Rebecca English, who declared how William has assisted his wife throughout this time, making many sacrifices for her and the serenity of her family. The prince promised his in-laws that he will do everything to make Kate feel better than her and that he is ready to go beyond heaven and earth for her. A truly unique and romantic promise.