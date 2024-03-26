On Tuesday, an Amsterdam court ruled in favor of Jort Kelder on an appeal in his four-year dispute with Google. The ANP news agency writes about this. The judge ruled that Google did not take sufficient steps in 2020 to prevent fake advertisements featuring Kelder. These are malicious messages in which the head of a famous Dutchman is used as clickbait to sell cryptocurrencies associated with Bitcoin scam sites.

Kelder filed a lawsuit against Google and Twitter in 2022 along with Alexander Klepping, Arjen Lubach and Willem Middelkop. That same year, a court in Amsterdam ruled that the tech companies were right. He ruled that advertisers, not Google and Twitter, were responsible for fake messages.

However, the court concluded that Google should have checked whether such advertisements were blocked following Kelder’s previous complaint. Without being harsh enough on this issue, the court found Google liable for damages suffered by Kelder. The amount of compensation that Google must pay Kelder will be determined in a separate procedure, the date of which is not yet known.

