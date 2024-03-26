For months, many rumors have seemed to indicate that Joker: Folie à Deux, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 film, will be a musical. Now Variety reports that the film with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will have the features of a jukebox musical, that is, it will contain already existing songs, in the style of films such as Mamma Mia! and Moulin Rouge!.

According to Variety’s sources, Todd Phillips’ film will contain at least fifteen reinterpretations of “well-known songs”. One of these should be “That’s Entertainment”, taken from the 1953 musical Variety Show and later also sung by Judy Garland.

Warner Bros has not confirmed or denied these rumors, not even those regarding the possible presence of original songs in the film: in fact, it is not excluded that, in addition to the covers, the soundtrack includes one or two unreleased pieces. Hildur Guðnadóttir, the composer who won the Oscar for the music of the first Joker, was confirmed and offered her contribution to the musical numbers, giving it that disturbing aura that already permeated the previous film.

The plot of the sequel is still secret, but it should largely take place inside Gotham City’s asylum for criminals, Arkham Asylum, and we know that Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn. Considering the relationship between the two characters in the world of comics and animation, but also the ending of the previous film, it is likely to think that the meeting between Harley and Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck will take place in Arkham. Having thought of this sequel as a musical sui generis is an unexpected and courageous move that seems to prepare us for a non-trivial work in today’s panorama of comic book films.

In addition to the two aforementioned protagonists, the cast includes Zazie Beetz (who returns to the role of Sophie, Arthur’s neighbor in the first film) and two Oscar-nominated actors such as Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich) and Brendan Gleeson (The Spirits of the island). The screenplay was once again written by director Todd Phillips together with Scott Silver.

The release of Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for October 4, 2024. It is not excluded that it could debut as a preview at the Venice Film Festival, after the Golden Lion won by the first film in 2019.