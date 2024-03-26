At the top of the March charts is Tozzi’s single with Sangiorgi “Donna Amante Mia”, also on the podium Lazza and Geolier with Ultimo

Top of the March 2024 ranking for Italian music for a historic song by Umberto Tozzi. Let’s talk about “Donna amore mia” which was very famous in the 70s. In fact he also gave the name to his first album where another milestone of Italian music was present “Io caminerò”. Its original version played by Vince Tempera, Gigi Cappellotto, Andy Surdi, Damiano Dattoli remained in the hearts of fans but the younger ones will be able to rediscover it thanks to this cover in which Giuliano Sangiorgi of Negramaro took part. After 50 years of career where he sold over 80 million records Tozzi has announced his farewell to live shows but before him fans will be able to follow him on his world tour of at least 30 concerts. We’ll see. In Italy we will find it on June 20th at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome, on July 7th in Piazza San Marco Venice then in August on the 22nd in Catania (Villa Bellini) and on the 28th in Macerata (Sferisterio) followed by Vicenza, Caserta, Milan and Turin in the months of September and October.

PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYL8vLUyOtaGM_8-TqsIkVIDTXQilfAfv

Great success for Lazza’s latest single “100messages“. The rapper had given a very suggestive preview on the occasion of the Sanremo Festival accompanied on the piano by his teacher Aleksander Zielinski. A love song that deals with the end of a relationship where it is necessary to detach yourself from the other person to mend the wounds. A song with a special meaning given that he declared that he would not take him to compete in Sanremo. The podium ends with an explosive duet for lovers, Geolier and Ultimo while the production is by Takagi & Ketra. In the works since last autumn, it sees the two collaborate for the first time. The result is an intense romantic ballad where the two different neomelodic styles come together. A story that ends, but despite the difficulties, the dedication of this “Last poem” to the loved one remains. A bond that is broken but still needed.

Fourth position for the Alfa-Vecchioni duet who performed on the occasion of the Sanremo cover evening, bringing back one of the professor’s strong points. “Dream, boy, dream” was enriched with an appendix written by Alfa and rapped which goes well with the rest of the song as Vecchioni himself declared to the microphones of RTL 102.5. Taken from the new album “Pianeta Miller”, Mr. Rain is present in our playlist with “Semper un po di te”. It talks about the difficulties of dealing with change and accepting things that won’t go back to the way they were before.

Also in the ranking is Holden who is one of the finalists of the 2024 edition of Amici. The song is called “Solo tonight” where we part of a love in difficulty where we find ourselves only when there is the risk of losing ourselves. It comes after the two unreleased “Nuvola” and “Dimmi che non è un addio”. Introspective song “Acqua passa” by Capo Plaza where he talks about fear and glory and will be part of the new album.

While announcing the first dates of the summer tour, Ermal Meta launches the new single “L’unico Peril” which precedes the new album of unreleased songs expected for this spring. The theme of a person’s fragility is touched upon when he places himself entirely in the hands of another. “Devotion towards someone brings with it a danger, perhaps the only one. And you have to really trust the one who has the switch of your heart in his hand. Sometimes it’s just a matter of luck,” underlined the singer-songwriter.

About a year after “Due rose”, Tiromancino launches the new single “Puntofermo” where it talks about the mutability of reality and where scenarios in the emotional, personal and work fields change continuously. For this reason he underlines how important it is to look for a fixed point that can help us appreciate life. The same can be true, for example, of cultivating a passion or a great love.

This special collection is completed with Gianna Nannini’s new single entitled “Iowante”. The unreleased song is part of the new album and is a declaration of love with a very particular introductory beat. In recent days you have announced the dates of the European tour which will see you as the protagonist in Italy, namely December 14th in Florence (Nelson Mandela Forum), December 17th in Assago (Forum) and December 21st in Rome (Palazzo dello Sport).

TOP RANKING 10 MARCH 2024 – ITALIAN MUSIC

Umberto Tozzi, Giuliano Sangiorgi – Woman my lover Lazza – 100 messages Geolier, Ultimo – The last poem Alfa, Vecchioni – Dream, boy, dream Mr. Rain – Always a bit of you Holden – Only tonight Capo Plaza – Water under the bridge Ermal Meta – The only danger Tiromancino – Puntofermo Gianna Nannini – I want you