Mehran, 32, who previously worked as an English teacher in Iran, takes his laptop out of his bag and places it on the table. He would like to work to integrate faster into the Netherlands. It doesn’t matter what, as long as it’s something. It could be anything related to English, but he is also learning Dutch. He turns his laptop screen to recruiter Raphael Nouwen, who matches asylum seekers with companies, and shows his resume. “What do you think?”

Asylum seekers find it difficult to find work in the Netherlands due to all sorts of regulations. For example, work is only permitted if the asylum application has been pending for at least six months. Employers must also apply for a work permit for them. The House of Representatives will debate relaxing those rules on Wednesday.

Mehran meets Nouwen at the A Beautiful Mess cafe near the refugee center in Utrecht. Every week, Nouwen conducts admissions interviews there with asylum seekers looking for work. He asks what kind of work they did in their home country, what they would like to do in the Netherlands in the short term and what they dream about in the long term.

The NRC attended a number of these conversations. Because asylum seekers are still awaiting a decision on their asylum application, their name and flight history are not mentioned.

Photo: Mehran (left) from Iran talking to recruiter Raphael Nouwen. Mehran’s W-Document, his identity card in the Netherlands, lies on the table.

Radio producer and chef

“Take off your hat,” Nouwen tells 29-year-old Abdiaziz from Somalia. “In the Netherlands it is considered impolite to wear a cap to an interview.”

Abdiaziz nods and takes off his cap. “If I had known that, I would have done my hair.”

Abdiaziz previously worked as a reporter for a radio station and as a cook in a restaurant.

“Show me how to chop an onion?” – asks Nouwen. He wants to gauge how much experience Abdiaziz has in the kitchen. He who cuts onions with the palm of his hand is not a real cook; This is how you cut off your fingers. Abdiaziz flexes his fingers on the table.

As long as I don’t have to spend the whole day in my room Abdiaziza, an asylum seeker from Somalia

If Abdiaziz starts working, he will have to pay most of his income to the Central Reception Agency for Asylum Seekers (COA). He came to the Netherlands with his wife and two daughters and must also pay expenses for their reception. Only when he finds a permanent job will he have some income left, Nouwen explains. “It’s not a problem,” Abdiaziz says. “Until I have to spend all day in my room.”

Teacher Mehran also sees work as a way to avoid being in her room at the refugee center during the day. “Applying for asylum sometimes takes a long time,” he says. “Some people in the asylum center get very upset about this and become aggressive. I have to keep busy to take my mind off it.”

Subscribe to the Insider Knowledge newsletter



Economics editors bring you inside newsroom discussions about current events.

login logout

Ukrainian refugees

Removing obstacles for asylum seekers in the labor market would save the Dutch economy billions, SEO Economic Research reported last week. The agency calculated that the Netherlands would benefit if asylum seekers were given the same access to the labor market as Ukrainian refugees, who are allowed to work here without restrictions after arrival.

Read also: Free work for asylum seekers brings the Netherlands billions, according to new study

The difference in labor market participation between the two groups is large. About half of Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands are employed. In 2022, only 2 percent of asylum seekers found work about two years after arriving.

Asylum seekers tell each other that Nouwen can help them find work. His phone number is circulated in app groups. Sometimes he receives extensive application letters on WhatsApp. So far, Nouwen has connected about two hundred asylum seekers with companies. They are employed there. If the employer is satisfied, Nouwen receives compensation for the mediation.

Muhammad Ibrahim (48) from Somalia was told at a refugee center in Arnhem that he needed to call Nouwen if he was looking for work. This morning he arrived in Utrecht by train. In his homeland he worked as an accountant. Here he could probably work as a cleaner or deliver packages for now, he was told at his admissions interview. “I’m happy with everything I can do work-wise.”

Diploma

Asylum seekers find it difficult to do the work they are trained to do in the Netherlands. Their degrees are almost never as expensive here as in their home country. Employers are often reluctant to pay for further training. Until the asylum seeker is granted residency status, it is unclear whether he or she will be able to remain employed by the company and for how long. In addition, many professions require proficiency in Dutch.

Thus, most asylum seekers end up working in minimum wage sectors – cleaning, logistics and catering. Sometimes you can find a job in your profession, says Nouwen. For example, a dentist from Syria now works as a dental assistant in Utrecht.

SEO researchers expect these examples to remain the exception. With easy access to the labor market, most asylum seekers will remain in the sectors in which they currently work for the first few years. They can then move on to work at their level while partly learning Dutch.

Read also: Work restrictions for asylum seekers lifted: now allowed to work more than 24 weeks a year

For 36-year-old Hardeep from India, it might work sooner. He would like to repair bicycles like he did in his former hometown in Punjab. He has been in the Netherlands for more than a year. According to him, so far it has not been possible to find a job. Three companies turned him down: they didn’t want to apply for a work permit for him or didn’t know how to do it. Nouwen probably knows a bicycle repair shop that is looking for employees.

Heart

“Can you make a heart in a cappuccino?” Nouwen asks 23-year-old Godsteim from Nigeria. According to him, he would like to work as a barista and already has some experience. The heart must work.

Nouwen wants to connect him with the company, but sees that the Godstime W-document (identity card for asylum seekers in the Netherlands) has almost expired. “You’ll have to apply for a new one today,” Nouwen says. It shows a phone number that Godtime can call to do this. Otherwise, there is no point in connecting him with the employer: he will have to wait even longer for a work permit, and he may quit sooner.

Bogtime calls immediately.

Share Write to the editor