A woman cooks at a mosque that was bombed by Israel in Khan Younis, Gaza, as food and fuel are in short supply. Photo/Ibrahim Abu Mustafa/REUTERS

LONDON – British activist Hussain Shafiei expressed his anger at reports of women being raped and murdered at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza Strip.

He stated, “Famine, a death toll exceeding 32,000, and widespread devastation are not enough to prompt action.”

He questioned what more needed to be done so that British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak and United States (US) President Joe Biden stopped arming Israel and prevented this atrocity.

Palestinian woman Jamila al-Hissi, who was trapped in a building near Al-Shifa Hospital, told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces raped and killed women during a seven-day siege on Gaza’s largest hospital.

Al-Hissi, who spent six days inside the besieged building, explained, “They raped women, kidnapped women, executed women, and pulled bodies from under the rubble to release their dogs on them. Is there anything worse than this? Is there anything more terrifying than hearing women call for help, and when we try to contact them to provide help, they shoot us?”

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous highlighted the challenges facing women in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Women in Gaza give birth without water. They had no food, no tents, no toilets. “They went through unimaginable things,” said Bahous at X on Sunday (24/3/2024).

“What women in Gaza need now is a ceasefire and assistance,” he explained.

Bahous referred to an article by UN Women that she shared in her post.

The article quotes Rana Khalil, project coordinator of the Palestinian Working Women’s Society for Development (PWWSD), based in the West Bank as saying, “Women in Gaza are superheroes.”

“He described a recent telephone conversation with his aunt in Gaza, who said running water was sometimes available for two hours a day, and at other times for only two hours per week,” the report said.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, water production in Gaza in February had fallen to just 5.7% of pre-October 7 levels.

“Because there is no water, they cannot bathe. They can’t wash their hair. So now there are lots of fleas. They shaved their heads,” explained Khalil.

