The ISIS-K group threatened to carry out new attacks against Russia targeting President Vladimir Putin. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – The Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K group is now targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin as its next attack target.

The latest threat comes after Russian authorities reportedly tortured four suspected terrorists who massacred 137 people in an attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, last Friday night.

Hundreds of people were massacred in mass shootings and the burning of concert halls.

ISIS-K’s latest threat appears in a poster that has been circulating on social media.

The poster has been circulated by Iranian media, citing Al Azaim, the ISIS-Khorasan propaganda network, according to screenshots shared by X users, including Ukraine’s domestic affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

The post has also been widely viewed on Russian Telegram channels.

ISIS-K, which was founded in Afghanistan in late 2014, said it was behind Friday night’s attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

Four suspects from Tajikistan face terrorism charges and have all pleaded guilty, according to Russia’s state news agency, TASS.

They appeared in court, where local media reports stated that they appeared to have been beaten and tortured.