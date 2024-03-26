Triceratops are herbivorous dinosaurs with three horns and an impressive collar. “They are somewhat reminiscent of rhinoceroses and inhabited our planet 66 million years ago. Their existence was suddenly interrupted by a devastating meteorite impact,” says paleontologist Jimmy de Roy (28). He is a walking encyclopedia when it comes to this species of dinosaur (Triceratops horridus). Last week he received his doctorate for his study of the largest Triceratops mass grave in the world.

The fossils were discovered at a site in Wyoming, North America, where dinosaur-era strata lie just below the surface. De Rooij helped with the excavation, a project that required years of patience and dedication. “It was a fantastic job, but at the same time very difficult,” recalls De Rooij. “Weather conditions in Wyoming are extreme. Sometimes we went to bed at a temperature of 40 degrees, and woke up in the morning at 2 degrees below zero. The winds could be so strong that our tent poles became bent and unusable.”

Five years of excavation yielded more than 1,200 fossilized bones. During preparation, these fossils were augmented with 3D prints, resulting in five complete Triceratops skeletons. “We discovered the largest Triceratopsen mass grave in history,” De Rooy says proudly.

Where the search for fossils ended, the search for the biology of these ancient animals began. “How did they live? What did their habitat look like and were they herd animals?” De Rooy received his PhD from Utrecht University in collaboration with the Naturalis Museum in Leiden.

Even as a child, De Roy was fascinated by ancient animals and fossils. Although most others’ interest waned over the years, he remained as fascinated as ever. In high school, the question of what he wanted to become didn’t make him sigh with disappointment. His answer was the same: paleontologist. He began studying biology at the Free University of Amsterdam. “At that time, the study of paleontology was not yet widely known. Ultimately, minoring in paleontology and geology brought me one step closer to my childhood dream.”

His dream became a reality when he met his supervisor Anna Schulp, a professor of paleontology from Utrecht.

Bachelor’s and Master’s thesis

We clicked right away. In 2015, De Roy joined the Schulp project and the Naturalis team. They’ve been excavating Triceratops fossils in Wyoming since 2013. “They were originally looking for Tyrannosaurus rex bones for the real skeleton at Naturalis,” says De Rooij. “But during this expedition they also came across a number of Triceratops fossils.” De Rooy completed his bachelor’s thesis and then his master’s thesis on Triceratops bones from North America. “I was so intrigued that I just couldn’t tear myself away from the topic.” A PhD was the obvious choice.

The discovery of the mass grave has provided new opportunities to study the biology of this extinct animal. The specimens found were in good condition and nearly intact, a rarity compared to previous finds, which mostly consisted of skulls. “Triceratops was on the Tyrannosaurus rex menu. The skin, meat and almost all the bones were eaten. We suspect that the large and pointed skull was often left alone. Therefore, the discovery of almost five complete skeletons – with a neck, back, hip and legs – is unique.”

The main question De Rooy tried to address in his doctoral research was: were these five individuals together by chance or as a herd? “To find the answer, I took an interdisciplinary approach, studying animal biology and earth materials. For example, I analyzed the grain size of soil and bone tissue under a microscope. “I also studied the chemical composition of Triceratops tooth enamel to learn more about their diet and habitat.”

De Rooy wants to talk about his favorite method: bone histology. “By studying bones under a microscope, you can learn a lot about the past. Like trees, the growth rings and vascular systems in the bones reveal something about the age and growth pattern of Triceratops.”

Catastrophic mass destruction

He examined hundreds of samples under a microscope. He was ultimately able to identify five Triceratops as young adults and newly developed adults. This indicates “catastrophic mass death.” “Because only the strongest animals were found and vulnerable animals, such as very young or very old animals, were missing, the mass death must have been rapid and sudden.”

This indicates the formation of a group, De Rooy argues. “But the social structure of the group remains a guess. Was it really a herd? Or is it pure coincidence that these five people were together at the time of death? De Roy will never be completely sure. “Ultimately, conclusions about extinct animals often remain close to the truth. And yet my analysis is very close to the real picture of how Triceratops lived 66 million years ago. When I think about it, I realize how surreal my work really is.”

“Five Triceratops – each weighing about 6,500 kilograms and eight meters long – are now being prepared and mounted. This summer the skeletons will travel around the country, after which they can be admired at Naturalis.”

Who is Jimmy de Rooij?



1995

his favorite dinosaur is not the Triceratops, but the Ankylosaurus. “This has been my favorite dinosaur since childhood. Even Triceratops can’t compare to this.”

works as collection manager at the De Bastei Museum in Nijmegen.

I’ve been practicing for nine years

karate. “I had to stop due to my move this month. I was on my way to becoming a black belt, hopefully one day I will achieve it.

