Baltimore, March 26, 2024 – “The Port of Baltimore is a major shipping hub that saw record levels of cargo last year, and we will restore operations as quickly as possible.” Joe Biden said this in a speech from the White House, explaining that at the moment, “our priority is rescue and search operations” for people trapped in the water when the bridge collapsed, and then “we will have to clear the canal” from debris from the collapsed bridge.

He then emphasized how “important” the Francis Scott Key Bridge is, assuring the citizens of Baltimore that his administration will do everything “to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as quickly as possible.”

“My intention is that the federal government will pay the full cost of rebuilding the bridge, and I expect Congress to support that commitment,” the president said again, acknowledging that “it will take time” but still assuring the citizens of Baltimore that “ we will stay by your side” as long as necessary. Answering questions from reporters, Biden also said he would travel to Baltimore “as soon as possible.”

“At this point everything points to this being a horrific accident, at this point we have no other indications, no reason to believe this was a deliberate act.” That’s what Joe Biden said when speaking from the White House about the Baltimore Port bridge collapse, assuring that “we will commit all federal resources necessary to respond to the emergency.” (source: Adnkronos).

