The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) announced its holiday period for Easter from March 25 to 29, 2024, thus resuming its services on April 1 of this year, with regular hours.

The Infonavit Service Centers will suspend their activities throughout the country, so the organization announced the option that people who need to carry out a procedure during this period will have.

There is a service channel with availability 365 days a year “My Infonavit Account”, in which to enter you will need to have a username and password.

How do I register in My Infonavit Account?

Go to the following link: https://micuenta.infonavit.org.mx/ Select the “create an account” option. You will need to have your Social Security Number (SSN), your CURP and your RFC on hand, enter them in the corresponding spaces. Create your password. Register your personal and contact information and make sure they are correct, since they are essential for any procedure you need to carry out. Add your email to finish and confirm your registration to the platform. They will ask you for a code that will be sent to the email you provided in order to validate your account, use it.

What are the procedures that I can carry out with My Infonavit Account?

The organization pointed out that registration and carrying out procedures do NOT have any cost, so it is important not to fall into scams or extortion. The procedures you can carry out from its platform are:

Prequalify you to know if you have the points to obtain an Infonavit credit. Start your credit process. Correct and change personal data. Check your credit balance. Know the savings you have in your Housing Subaccount. Request the return of your savings at Infonavit, as long as you have your pension opinion. Pay your credit. Change your credit from Minimum Wage Times (VSM) to pesos with Shared Responsibility. Access promotions and discounts at Socio Infonavit. Take the Know More to Decide Better workshop. Apply to any Payment Solution.

