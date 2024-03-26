The national representatives of the PAN, PRI and PRD formalized a complaint at the National Electoral Institute (INE) against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the alleged violation of the principles of neutrality, impartiality and equity in federal and local elections.

The complaint details that in the morning conference on March 25, the President de facto intervened again in the ongoing electoral processes, showing evident support for Morena’s candidacies, as he spoke about Iztapalapa and solving the problem of water shortage in the area.

“Yes, I send a very affectionate greeting to all the people of Iztapalapa, I love the people of Iztapalapa very much and we are very aware and addressing the problem of water shortages, we are working on it, and I think it will go away to resolve, in short, soon, very soon, because their demand is very fair, and they are right. And regarding security, it will continue to guarantee that there is security in the City, a lot of progress has been made throughout the City and in Iztapalapa, but more is still needed… We are going to ask the Head of Government Martí Batres to help us in this, and a greeting to the people of Iztapalapa,” said the president.

According to the complainants, with these statements the president refers to the Morena governments, thereby implicitly promoting said political institute, using the State resources that it has. “Therefore, this authority must analyze the conference…, from minute 2:43:19, and until 2:48:00.”

Likewise, this complaint makes reference to Article 134 of the Constitution, which establishes that public servants have at all times the obligation to impartially apply the public resources that are under their responsibility, without influencing the fairness of the competition between the political parties.

“From the above it follows that the Magna Carta establishes a prohibition on public servants, in this case, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from intervening in the electoral contest, since it should not influence the fairness of the competition between political parties,” the document specifies.

The complainants ask that precautionary measures be applied to eliminate this morning extract, and preventive protection to order the offender, “to refrain from continuing to carry out conduct that violates the principles of neutrality, equity and impartiality in the electoral contest.” .

