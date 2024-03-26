The federal body in charge of issuing and processing complaints and complaints from the National Electoral Institute (INE) asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to modify or eliminate the recent morning statements where he presumes his political favoritism linked to the upcoming elections.

His position in favor of the candidate Claudia Sheinbaum has achieved that the National Action Party (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) present three complaints against President López Obrador, in which they request precautionary measures that he will have to abide by in the next six hours, these instructions require you to change or download the content that is uploaded to the YouTube platform.

The morning sessions reported are those from January 6 to 9, February 2, as well as March 4 and 6.

Preventive protection for the president was also approved, so that constitutional principles are not irreparably violated.

