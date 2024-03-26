Aprilia, March 26, 2024 – “Yesterday afternoon, another fatal industrial accident occurred at the Aprilia plant, another casualty, a worker who, while doing his job in the attic, for reasons that are still being determined by investigators, crashed. to the warehouse and died.” The news was provided by CISL Latin America, which explains how dramatic the data on workplace deaths is: “An average of three to four casualties per day, every day, with a daily peak of seven to eight tragedies. And dozens of deaths, if not hundreds, eluding counting and generalization. The carnage continues and our province is not immune to these sad statistics.”

CISL Latin America Secretary General Roberto Cecere comments: “We need greater safety in the workplace; In recent years, there have been constant deaths due to accidents, which have become so widespread that intervention is absolutely necessary. We must never let our guard down on quality and safety at work, we must work to make people aware of the risks, those who work must use all means to avoid accidents and must demand that they are provided with them.” Every day we witness sad stories of workers who go to their workplace and, unfortunately, never return to their loved ones. We need to stop the trail of blood, and we need to do it now, putting the protection of the lives and health of workers at the forefront. Promote a safety culture by introducing this subject already in compulsory schools, and guarantee stronger participation tools that give worker representatives power and a decisive role in choosing companies to monitor compliance with the rules.”

“This is not a legislative issue, we need timely supervision,” concludes Chechere, “and employers who do not comply should be debarred from registering businesses for a certain period of time. It is unthinkable to hear that such deaths can happen by entrusting oneself to a damned fate. There are too many dead people demanding justice.”

