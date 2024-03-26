Rome, March 26, 2024 – The number of frail people is increasing, not only for demographic reasons (people over 65 in Italy now make up a quarter of the population), but also due to the presence of a number of pathologies (from tumors to diabetes), which makes these patients more subject to all sorts of complications. Including infectious diseases, many of which can be prevented with vaccines. But to best protect this group of elderly and frail people, we need to be proactive. This is the philosophy behind the National Vaccine Plan 2023-2025, which promotes widespread vaccination sites and increased efforts to reach high-risk or hard-to-reach populations. And hospitals could play a leading role in identifying those who are “weak” and offering them a series of vaccinations.

“In Gemelli,” reflects Professor Patrizia Laurenti, Director of Hospital Hygiene at the UOC Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS and Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University Campus in Rome, “of the 90 thousand patients discharged per year, approximately half consists of potentially fragile subjects (cancer patients , diabetics, immunocompromised people, transplant recipients). All of them may be scheduled for vaccination against diseases such as influenza, Covid-19, pneumococcal pneumonia, herpes zoster and, soon, respiratory syncytial virus. An alliance with the physicians and specialists who care for these patients is fundamental to helping us determine, in terms of their diagnostic and therapeutic treatment, the best time to provide vaccination.”

“The opportunity to offer these vaccinations in a hospital setting,” continues Professor Laurenti, “is truly a great opportunity that we should take advantage of, as it will bring benefits not only to patients, but also to hospital structures, with increased efficiency in their work. organization (accelerating bed turnover) and reducing the risk of readmission for complications associated with vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. Benefits that ripple across society and the fight against antibiotic resistance.”

Gemelli Hospital Vaccination Clinic and Ospivax Program. A year ago, the Italian Observatory of Prevention launched the national Ospivax program. “Also based on the provisions of the new National Vaccination Prevention Plan, which encourages the valorization of alternative vaccination facilities (general practitioners, pharmacies) for local vaccination centers,” explains Professor Laurenti, “the Ospivax program invites people to be vaccinated in hospital, not only frail and vulnerable patients , as well as healthcare workers and their caregivers, according to the “cocoon” strategy (I protect the caregiver and family member of the fragile patient to better protect the patient). In short, the hospital’s goal is to put itself at the service of prevention, because we have a great opportunity to intercept vulnerable people who can thus take advantage of the offer of active vaccination as part of integration with the territory. The criteria for awarding the Ospivax stamp are very strict, but we at Gemelli believe that we have what it takes to receive the stamp and be one of the first nationally.”

Prevention and digital health. Another important point is how to define “fragile.” An artificial intelligence algorithm developed by Gemelli ICT (Dr. Emilio Meneshincheri and Dr. Tonino Marchetti) and applied to the hospital’s electronic medical records will identify subjects most at risk of “frailty.” “They will be contacted again,” Professor Laurenti foresees, “with an offer of active vaccination, which will be provided in our hospital vaccination clinic (in the blood test room on the second floor, once a week) or in the vaccination reference centers of ASL Roma 1, who collaborates on the project. This activity is part of the work package 3 CareVax, part of the national multi-stakeholder project DARE (Digital Prevention Across the Lifespan), whose contacts with the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli are Professor Stefania Boccia and physician Roberta Pastorino. The pilot phase of the project, which will begin in April next year and last 6 months, will involve patients from the Center for Digestive Diseases (CEMAD) and hemodialysis patients. Our goal is to turn this into a structured activity for the benefit of all Gemelli patients.”

Vaccinations for frail and elderly people. “The flu vaccine,” reminds Professor Laurenti, “must be repeated every year, starting in October. The Covid vaccine can be offered at the same time as the flu vaccine, meaning once a year. But people who are severely immunosuppressed may need to repeat this vaccination every 4 to 6 months. Pneumococcal vaccination can be given with different vaccines and only needs to be repeated for certain types of vaccines. The herpes zoster (shingles) vaccine, whose innovative adjuvanted recombinant formula prevents varicella zoster virus reactivation, the very painful postherpetic neuritis and other serious complications such as vision loss. Currently, this vaccine must be given once in a lifetime (the schedule includes the first dose and a booster dose 2–6 months later). A respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults is also in development and could be available as early as next fall. Single-dose combination drugs against influenza, Covid-19 and RSV are also being studied. It should be emphasized that today the production of vaccines has achieved very high safety indicators.”

The DARE project (Digital Prevention Across the Lifespan) is a multi-stakeholder project funded by the Ministry of Universities and Research as part of the National Plan for Additional Investment in the PNRR with more than €120 million over four years (2022-2022). 2026); its goal is to develop and improve the so-called digital prevention through technological tools, knowledge and processes that make full use of the enormous potential of health data to identify, monitor and predict the effectiveness of available health solutions for the benefit of health promotion and prevention to support citizen at all stages of life. Representatives of the DARE Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli project are professor Stefania Boccia and doctor Roberta Pastorino. Head of WP3 CareVax, Professor Patricia Laurenti.

The national Ospivax program, promoted by the Italian Observatory of Prevention, aims to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination and organize vaccination programs in hospitals for different categories of people: health workers, patients, especially the most vulnerable, people in contact. with patients (caregivers and family members).

The goal is to create a national network of health experts and specialists, doctors and other professional figures, as well as organizational structures such as prevention departments and medical directorates of hospitals and institutions, both regional and national. Italian hospital facilities that meet certain requirements may be marked with the Ospivax sticker to indicate that they offer vaccination promotion services to healthcare workers, patients and patient contacts.

