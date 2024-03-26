Cerveteri, March 26, 2024 – The most anticipated and interesting event on March 29 in Cerveteri will undoubtedly be the historical reconstruction of Good Friday, which for 58 years continues a tradition rooted in the local cultural fabric. In Piazza Aldo Moro, starting at 21:00, a unique show dedicated to the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ will open.

The atmosphere comes alive from the steps of the square, where the dramatic tale of Judas’ betrayal of Jesus and the process of condemnation comes to life. Through attention to detail, horses, chariots and a masterful combination of light and sound, viewers will be transported back in time, reliving the final moments of Jesus’ life before his crucifixion on Mount Calvary.

The organization of this epic event is entrusted to the consolidated Good Friday Committee, headed by Pietro Longatti, who, according to tradition, will play the role of Pontius Pilate. The reconstruction of Via Crucis, born in the 1970s on the initiative of the parish of Santa Maria Maggiore, is now an annual event not to be missed for the community of Cerveteri, generating ever-increasing expectations and participation.

“This is one of those events that can charm us every time, making us feel like a community bound by tradition,” said the mayor of Cerveteri, Elena Gubetti. “For several weeks now, numerous members of the Good Friday Committee have been gathering for dress rehearsals. this event, which, as always, will attract many people to our city, including from neighboring municipalities. All citizens are invited: this will also be an opportunity to exchange congratulations for a Holy and Peaceful Easter, hoping that it will be a celebration of peace, more fundamental and necessary than ever, in this difficult historical context that we are experiencing.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.