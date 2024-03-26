With investments worth hundreds of millions of euros, the outgoing cabinet wants to improve the business climate in the Netherlands. The plan, details of which will be announced on Thursday, is a response to complaints from ASML and NXP, among others, as well as knowledge institute TNO. They believe the Netherlands is doing too little to develop a sector that generates significant economic growth.

Details of this capital injection are being discussed in The Hague with the Brainport Foundation, which represents the interests of technology companies in the Eindhoven region. NOS reported that 100 million of structural support will go to secondary vocational education, higher vocational education and TU Eindhoven. In addition, 900 million is allocated at a time to improve the infrastructure around Eindhoven. According to RTL Nieuws, some of the money comes from the National Growth Fund and therefore tens of thousands of additional homes need to be built in the Brainport area.

Unfriendly measures

Tech companies around Eindhoven are worried because the four political parties currently forming want to limit the flow of international knowledge workers and see little benefit in a National Growth Fund. Added to previous “unfriendly” measures – a tax on the purchase of own shares and cuts in tax breaks for foreign employees – this is a reason for ASML and NXP to question out loud whether growth is possible in the Netherlands, although they can do it elsewhere with more favorable conditions. business conditions.

For ASML (42,500 employees worldwide, half of whom are in the Netherlands), leaving Veldhoven is not an option – that’s where the core of the company is located. But 80 percent of ASML’s chip machine parts come from other companies, and those suppliers are finding it difficult to grow at ASML’s pace, largely because of a shortage of technical staff. There is also a severe housing shortage in the region. ASML therefore provides financial assistance to support affordable housing projects.

The government has already earmarked €1.6 billion to help the stagnant Brainport region in 2022. This new injection of capital is the work of a multi-ministerial team – the “Beethoven Task Force” – aimed at improving the business climate before the next cabinet can put a stop to it.

However, pain points remain: the exclusion of knowledge migrants and the tax on the purchase of own shares. The latter affects ASML, but also NXP – it costs the chipmaker more than 100 million euros per year. The former Philips unit is finding it difficult to explain to shareholders why it insists on staying in the Netherlands. The hope is that the tax measure, already approved by the Senate, will be repealed anyway. Otherwise, NXP will likely exit quickly. NXP has 32,000 employees worldwide, but only 800 work at its head office in Eindhoven. You moved it in the blink of an eye.

